'75% of trades are...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why instant settlements are tricky

The US markets made headlines last week by moving to the T+1 settlement cycle, catching up with a system that Indian bourses adopted two years ago, thanks to SEBI's forward-thinking regulations.

This move has sparked discussions about the next big leap in financial markets: instant settlement.

Related Articles

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, however finds this transition not so easy. "While the shift to T+1 is significant, moving to instant settlement is where things get tricky," Kamath wrote in a post on X. "Approximately 75% of trades are intraday speculative trades. These traders typically don't have the cash or stock on hand for instant settlement."

This reality presents a challenge. Creating a separate segment exclusively for delivery-based trades might seem like a solution, but it comes with its own set of issues. "The impact cost due to lower liquidity in a delivery-only segment would be quite high," Kamath points out. "So, the market would have to balance these factors carefully."

Last week, the US markets finally moved to the T+1 settlement, two years after the Indian markets did (thanks to SEBI) 😀.



Now, the next thing is moving to instant settlement. The tricky bit is that ~75% of trades are intraday speculative trades. So they would neither have the… — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) June 14, 2024

Comparing this to the world of cryptocurrencies, Kamath notes some key differences. "In crypto exchanges, you must borrow to short-sell, but once that's done, you can hold the position indefinitely," he writes.

"In Indian markets, however, short-selling equities is strictly an intraday activity."

The switch to instant settlement remains a complex puzzle. "Only time will tell how this transition will unfold," Kamath said, highlighting the need for thoughtful consideration and strategic planning in adapting to these changes.