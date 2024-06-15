scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
'75% of trades are...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why instant settlements are tricky

Feedback

'75% of trades are...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on why instant settlements are tricky

Creating a separate segment exclusively for delivery-based trades might seem like a solution, but it comes with its own set of issues.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nithin Kamath Nithin Kamath

The US markets made headlines last week by moving to the T+1 settlement cycle, catching up with a system that Indian bourses adopted two years ago, thanks to SEBI's forward-thinking regulations. 

This move has sparked discussions about the next big leap in financial markets: instant settlement.

Related Articles

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, however finds this transition not so easy. "While the shift to T+1 is significant, moving to instant settlement is where things get tricky," Kamath wrote in a post on X. "Approximately 75% of trades are intraday speculative trades. These traders typically don't have the cash or stock on hand for instant settlement."

This reality presents a challenge. Creating a separate segment exclusively for delivery-based trades might seem like a solution, but it comes with its own set of issues. "The impact cost due to lower liquidity in a delivery-only segment would be quite high," Kamath points out. "So, the market would have to balance these factors carefully."

Comparing this to the world of cryptocurrencies, Kamath notes some key differences. "In crypto exchanges, you must borrow to short-sell, but once that's done, you can hold the position indefinitely," he writes. 

"In Indian markets, however, short-selling equities is strictly an intraday activity."

The switch to instant settlement remains a complex puzzle. "Only time will tell how this transition will unfold," Kamath said, highlighting the need for thoughtful consideration and strategic planning in adapting to these changes. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 15, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement