scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
8 most-valued companies add Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in combined market valuation; TCS, LIC lead the pack

Feedback

8 most-valued companies add Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in combined market valuation; TCS, LIC lead the pack

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 percent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on July 19. Markets were closed on July 17 on account of Muharram. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In the top-10 table, RIL retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. In the top-10 table, RIL retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

The combined market valuation of eight most-valued firms jumped by Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week. IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the biggest gainers. 

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 percent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on July 19. Markets were closed on July 17 on account of Muharram. 

Related Articles

According to data from the exchanges, among the top-10 group valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of LIC surged by Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore. 

Another IT major, Infosys, added Rs 33,569.16 crore in m-cap taking its overall valuation to Rs 7,44,396.43 crore. The country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India’s m-cap jumped by Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore. 

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) saw its valuation soar by Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, while FMCG major ITC gained Rs 19,420.52 crore in m-cap to take its overall valuation to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore. 

Market valuation of the country’s second largest telecom major Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 16,223.03 crore to Rs 8,31,928.39 crore.  

ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,863.44 crore to Rs 8,78,531.60 crore. 

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) took a hit of Rs 56,799.01 crore taking its m-cap down to Rs 21,03,829.74 crore. 

The m-cap of the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, declined by Rs 13,124.01 crore to Rs 12,22,701.34 crore. 

In the top-10 table, RIL retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 21, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement