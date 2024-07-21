8 most-valued companies add Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in combined market valuation; TCS, LIC lead the pack

The combined market valuation of eight most-valued firms jumped by Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week. IT behemoth Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 percent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on July 19. Markets were closed on July 17 on account of Muharram.

According to data from the exchanges, among the top-10 group valuation of TCS zoomed by Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of LIC surged by Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore.

Another IT major, Infosys, added Rs 33,569.16 crore in m-cap taking its overall valuation to Rs 7,44,396.43 crore. The country’s largest public sector lender State Bank of India’s m-cap jumped by Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) saw its valuation soar by Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, while FMCG major ITC gained Rs 19,420.52 crore in m-cap to take its overall valuation to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore.

Market valuation of the country’s second largest telecom major Bharti Airtel went up by Rs 16,223.03 crore to Rs 8,31,928.39 crore.

ICICI Bank climbed Rs 10,863.44 crore to Rs 8,78,531.60 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries (RIL) took a hit of Rs 56,799.01 crore taking its m-cap down to Rs 21,03,829.74 crore.

The m-cap of the country’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, declined by Rs 13,124.01 crore to Rs 12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top-10 table, RIL retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.