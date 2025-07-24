ACC Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 375 crore, stock slips

Cement maker ACC clocked a 4% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 375 crore in the June 2025 quarter. ACC's June 2024 profit stood at Rs 360 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 17% year-on-year to Rs 6087 crore against Rs 5199 crore in the previous year.

EPS rose to Rs 19.9 per share in Q1 against 19.2 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the current session, ACC stock fell 3.24% to Rs 1,890 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 35,491 crore.