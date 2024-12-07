Achyut Healthcare, Shradha AI Technologies, Quasar India and PC Jeweller among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will be keeping a close eye on companies such as Ceenik Exports (India), Achyut Healthcare, Shradha AI Technologies, Quasar India, PC Jeweller and Exxaro Tile in the upcoming week. More than 5 companies will have their shares trade ex-dividend, with actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issues and stock splits scheduled for the next five days. Many of these companies will also announce record dates for dividends, which determine which shareholders are eligible for dividend payments.

Ex-Dividend trading stocks

Ceenik Exports (India): The stock will trade ex-dividend on December 13, 2024, as the company's board has recommended a final dividend of 10% (Re 1 per equity share) for the financial year 2023-24. This dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

Achyut Healthcare: The company will remain in focus due to two major announcements: the bonus issue and the stock split. According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, Achyut Healthcare shares will trade ex-date on December 10, 2024, following the subdivision of 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each. On the same date, the company’s shares will also turn ex-date for the bonus issue in a 4:10 ratio (four new bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for every ten existing fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each, held post-subdivision). The company has set December 10, 2024, as the record date for both corporate actions.

Shradha AI Technologies: The stock will trade ex-date on December 10, 2024, as the company has announced a subdivision (stock split) of its equity shares. Each equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each, fully paid-up, will be subdivided into equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up. The company has fixed December 10, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the split.

Exxaro Tiles: The stock will trade ex-date on December 13, 2024, following the announcement of a subdivision/split of its existing 1 equity share of face value Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares of face value Re 1 each, fully paid-up. The company has set Friday, December 13, 2024, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for this corporate action.

Quasar India: The stock will trade ex-date on December 11, 2024, following the announcement of a rights issue of 42,82,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of Rs 1.14 per equity share, totaling Rs 48,81,48,000. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to eight new right shares for every one existing equity share held as of the record date, which is Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller has fixed December 16, 2024, as the record date or the purpose of sub-division / split of equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) equity share having face value of ₹ 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of ₹ 1 (Rupee One Only) each. Hence, the stock split ratio is of 1:10 ratio. This is the first ever stock split by PC Jeweller.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company's shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. If you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the dividend or bonus. The ex-date is determined by the company.