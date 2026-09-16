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ACME Solar, Kopran, Aegis Vopak:  Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

ACME Solar, Kopran, Aegis Vopak:  Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss

ACMESOLAR420.40(4.50%)

Axis Direct said that ACME Solar Holdings is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates a sustained uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 16, 2026 8:18 AM IST
ACME Solar, Kopran, Aegis Vopak:  Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop lossAegis Vopak Terminals has surpassed the past two months' down-sloping trendline resistance of Rs 300 on the daily chart on a closing basis, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Tuesday as the rising bond yields and elevated crude oil prices weighed on the market sentiments. Traders are keenly looking at the US Fed's monetary policy with rate hike expectations. The BSE Sensex cracked 777.94 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 74,003.82, NSE's Nifty50 crashed 279.50 points, or 1.19 per cent, to settle at 23,118.60.

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Select buzzing stocks including ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Aegis Vopak Terminals and Kopran Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:


Aegis Vopak Terminals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 313-321 | Stop Loss: Rs 290
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd has surpassed the past two months' down-sloping trendline' resistance of Rs 300 levels on the daily chart on a closing basis. Huge volumes on this breakout signify increased participation. Furthermore, the price remains well above its upward-sloping 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, solidifying sustained strength across all major timeframes. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 313-321, and its downside support zone is the Rs 293-288 levels.

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Kopran | Buy | Target Price: Rs 275-295 | Stop Loss: Rs 230
Kopran is trending up forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation on the daily and weekly charts. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Rising volumes over the past three weeks indicate increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 275-295, and its downside support zone is the Rs 235-226 levels.


ACME Solar Holdings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 395 | Stop Loss: Rs 430-445
ACME Solar is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates a sustained uptrend. Recently, the stock recaptured the 20-day SMA and bounced back sharply, indicating bullish sentiment. This rally is accompanied by rising volumes, indicating increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames.  Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 430-445, and its downside support zone is the Rs 400-390 levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 16, 2026 8:18 AM IST
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