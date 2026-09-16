ACME Solar, Kopran, Aegis Vopak:  Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target price & stop loss



Aegis Vopak Terminals | Buy | Target Price: Rs 313-321 | Stop Loss: Rs 290

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd has surpassed the past two months' down-sloping trendline' resistance of Rs 300 levels on the daily chart on a closing basis. Huge volumes on this breakout signify increased participation. Furthermore, the price remains well above its upward-sloping 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, solidifying sustained strength across all major timeframes. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 313-321, and its downside support zone is the Rs 293-288 levels.

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Kopran | Buy | Target Price: Rs 275-295 | Stop Loss: Rs 230

Kopran is trending up forming a series of higher tops and bottoms formation on the daily and weekly charts. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). These averages are also inching up with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. Rising volumes over the past three weeks indicate increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 275-295, and its downside support zone is the Rs 235-226 levels.



ACME Solar Holdings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 395 | Stop Loss: Rs 430-445

ACME Solar is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms, which indicates a sustained uptrend. Recently, the stock recaptured the 20-day SMA and bounced back sharply, indicating bullish sentiment. This rally is accompanied by rising volumes, indicating increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 430-445, and its downside support zone is the Rs 400-390 levels.