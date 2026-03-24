Bajaj Housing shares hit fresh record low; how long will the downtrend persist?

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd touched a fresh all-time low of Rs 76.90 in Tuesday's trade and were last seen trading marginally lower by 0.02 per cent at Rs 78.36. At the current level, the stock has fallen 29.91 per cent over the past six months.

On the operating front, the company reported a 21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 665 crore, compared with Rs 548 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) increased 19 per cent to Rs 963 crore from Rs 806 crore in Q3 FY25. Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1.33 lakh crore as of December 31, 2025, marking a 23 per cent rise from Rs 1.08 lakh crore a year ago, supported by sustained loan growth.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Some technical analysts indicated that the stock remains in a strong downtrend. One of them noted that only a sustained move above the Rs 90–95 zone could signal a potential trend reversal. That said, immediate support is seen in the Rs 76–78 range.

According to Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, "Bajaj Housing has been into secular downtrend. The chart structure looks bleak with no sign of respite. On the higher end, the intermediate resistance is around Rs 86, and until then, one must refrain from taking a position in the counter."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said, "The stock remains in a strong downtrend, trading below all key moving averages with continuous lower highs and lower lows, indicating persistent bearish sentiment. Immediate support is placed at Rs 76–78, and a breakdown below this level can push the price toward Rs 70. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at Rs 83–85, followed by a stronger resistance zone around Rs 87–93, where multiple moving averages are aligned. RSI is in the oversold zone, hinting at a possible short-term pullback. However, a trend reversal will only be confirmed if the stock sustains above Rs 90–95 levels."

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated, "Support is seen at Rs 76, while resistance is placed at Rs 80. A decisive move above Rs 80 could push the stock towards Rs 83, with the expected short-term trading range pegged between Rs 76 and Rs 83."

Bajaj Housing Finance, part of the Bajaj Group, is a non-deposit-taking housing finance company (HFC) registered with the National Housing Bank (NHB). As of December 2025, promoters held an 88.70 per cent stake in the company.