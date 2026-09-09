US strikes Iranian oil tankers, Iran retaliates with attack on US base in Jordan; Brent crude climbs $1.57

MUST READ | Iran plans new ‘exclusion zone’ in the Gulf, threatens US with ‘economic warfare’

The escalation led oil prices to rise for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures rising $1.57, or 1.6%, to $99.49 a barrel by ​0001 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $94.63 ​a barrel, up $1.60, or 1.72%.

The US Central Command released video of the strikes on the Iranian crude oil carriers, describing them as a response to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeting the US Navy warship. No American casualties were reported. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran would lose tankers for every attempt to hit US naval ships.

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🦅 CENTCOM destroyed 5 Iranian crude oil carriers tonight after the IRGC launched two ballistic missile attacks on a US Navy warship over the past two days.



The US warship evaded both Iranian attacks and continued to patrol regional waters. No American personnel were harmed.… pic.twitter.com/8nvemQa9ex — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 8, 2026

Iran described its missile attack on the US base near Al Azraq in Jordan as inflicting heavy damage. However, Jordan said its air defences intercepted most missiles, with no casualties reported. Iran has targeted US allies in the region throughout the war, including Jordan, where a strike in July killed two US military personnel.

The IRGC also claimed to have attacked two US destroyers, though the US military did not confirm this. Iran threatened to target oil tankers in Kuwaiti and Bahraini ports. A liquefied natural gas tanker was reportedly damaged in the Emirati port of Khor Fakkan, but responsibility remains unclear.

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DON'T MISS | How long can Iran hold the Hormuz leverage over the US?

The Houthis control most of Yemen's populated areas and have increased attacks on US allies by disrupting shipping at the Red Sea entrance. On Tuesday, they launched a broad operation inside Saudi territory, striking a Saudi airbase in Khamis Mushait and oil company assets in Abha, Najran, and Jazan.

Satellite images showed thick black smoke over the Jazan refinery and white smoke from an oil distribution centre in Abha. Saudi authorities reported blazes and said women and children were among the 73 injured. These attacks are among the largest against Saudi Arabia since the US and Israel began their war against Iran in February.

