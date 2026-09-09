Top stocks in news: Biocon, TCS, Bank of Baroda, NLC India, Innovision, GE Shipping, Moschip, Raymond

Biocon: Indian private equity firm True North-owned Active Pine is likely to sell up to 1.66 crore shares, representing around 1 per cent of biopharma player's paid-up equity, through a block deal, with the offer size pegged at Rs 638.4 crore and the floor price fixed at Rs 385 per share, suggested media reports, citing sources.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions major has secured a Rs 122.6 crore contract from the Odisha government to implement OSWAS 3.0, extending its partnership by around six years. The project will integrate workflow automation, analytics, security and AI capabilities on a common digital platform. The existing OSWAS platform is used across more than 4,600 government offices.

Advertisement

Bank of Baroda: The PSU lender plans to divest up to 76,90,375 NSE shares, equivalent to 35 per cent of its holding, through an offer-for-sale as part of NSE’s proposed IPO, subject to regulatory approvals. The shares were transferred to an escrow account on September 8, with the sale expected to be completed by the end of September.

Innovision: The professional services and manpower solutions company has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 243.6 crore for the engagement of a user fee collection agency for IDTL A and IDTL B fee plazas for the six-laning of the Indore-Dewas section of NH-3 and Pachwara fee plaza of NH-39 for the four-laning of the Jhansi-Khajuraho section in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

NLC India: The state-run energy player's wholly owned subsidiary NLC India Renewables (NIRL) has received a letter of award (LoA) from SJVN for development of a 200 MW wind power project.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The water treatment and EPC company's subsidiary, Suyog Urja, has received a contract worth Rs 189.99 crore from Tata Power Renewable Energy for the execution of EPC turnkey works for the development of the 180 MW NTPC Wind Power Project at Parli, Maharashtra.

Berger Paints: The paint maker said that it will commence commercial production at its new, fully automated solvent-based paint manufacturing facility in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, from Wednesday, September 9.

Raymond: The company board has approved the raising of funds through the issuance of 33.29 lakh convertible warrants for cash at an issue price of Rs 645 per warrant, amounting to Rs 214.71 crore, by way of a preferential allotment on a private placement basis to Minerva Ventures Fund.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: The shipping company has contracted to purchase a second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of approximately 81,609 dwt. The 2019-built vessel is expected to join the company's fleet in Q3 FY27. The proposed vessel will be financed entirely through internal accruals.

Advertisement

Moschip Technologies: The AI and semiconductor player has been directed to furnish additional security of Rs 200 crore before September 15, as per the Supreme Court's judgment, in relation to a dispute linked to its proposed acquisition of 73 per cent of the equity share capital of Vayavya Labs. The direction does not have any financial, operational or other impact on the company.

Fermenta Biotech: The nutrition and pharma player has announced the signing of an exclusive licence agreement with Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, for the commercialisation of a technology for natural in-situ vitamin B12 fortification in fermented foods.

Laxmi Organic Industries: Rajan Venkatesh has resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of Laxmi Organic Industries, effective November 13, 2026, to pursue other opportunities. The Board has appointed Harshvardhan Goenka, currently the Executive Director of the company, as MD & CEO for a period of five years, effective November 14, 2026.