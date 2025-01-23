Adani Energy Solutions Q3 results: Profit jumps 73% to Rs 562 crore YoY; stock reacts

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (erstwhile Adani Transmission Ltd) on Thursday recorded a 72.90 per cent surge, year-on-year (YoY), in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 561.78 crore as against Rs 324.90 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations moved up 27.78 per cent to Rs 5,830.26 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 4,562.73 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) grew by 8.6 per cent to Rs 1,579 crore YoY in Q3 FY25. Total EBITDA was up 5.7 per cent YoY at Rs 1,831 crore.

"The power demand trends in both utilities are encouraging and we are making progress with the installation of smart meters in all our contracts with daily average installation consistently improving. We are confident that despite a large order book of Rs 54,761 crore in transmission and Rs 13,600 crore in smart metering, the company will continue to deliver strong operating and financial performance, thanks to unparallel project and operating excellence coupled with robust capital management program," said Kandarp Patel, CEO at Adani Energy.

On operational parameters, the company said it was a strong quarter with an average system availability of over 99.7 per cent. "Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 33 crore in Q3 FY25. During 9M FY25 the company earned an incentive income of Rs 97 crore highlighting its operational excellence in operating and maintaining the transmission infrastructure," it also said.

During the quarter, Adani Energy won two new transmission projects, Khavda Phase IV Part-D with a project cost of Rs 3,455 crore and Rajasthan Phase III Part-I (Bhadla – Fatehpur HVDC) with a preliminary project cost of Rs 25,000 crore, thereby adding 3,044 ckm to under construction network.

Shares of Adani Energy turned positive after the quarterly results were declared. The stock was last seen trading 0.71 per cent up at Rs 806.80.

The counter saw high trading volume on BSE as around 2.78 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 2.21 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 22.47 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 96,673.22 crore.