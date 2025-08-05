Adani Energy Solutions shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), earlier known as Adani Transmission are in focus today after the firm said the company has incorporated three new subsidiaries. Adani Energy Solutions shares ended 0.83% higher at Rs 799.75 on BSE on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 96,072 crore. Total 0.64 lakh lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.09 crore.

Advertisement

Adani Energy Solutions shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Energy Solutions stands at 30, signaling it's trading neither in the oversold zone. Adani Energy Solutions stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"We would like to inform that the Company has incorporated 3 (Three) Wholly Owned Subsidiary companies in the name of Adani Electricity Kalyan Dombivli Limited (AEKDL), Adani Electricity Pune Limited” (AEPL) and Adani Electricity Vidharbha Limited (AEVL)," said Adani Energy.

Adani Energy Solutions is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 19,800 ckm and 53,000 MVA transformation capacity. In its distribution business, Adani Energy Solutions serves more than 12 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.