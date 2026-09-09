Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Enterprises shares rise 3% as firm to sell 5.54% stake in Airport biz for Rs 9,825 crore

Adani Enterprises shares rise 3% as firm to sell 5.54% stake in Airport biz for Rs 9,825 crore

ADANIENT3,035.00(2.77%)

AAHL currently manages eight airports across India and serves more than 23 per cent of the country's total passenger traffic, according to the company.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 9:51 AM IST
Adani Enterprises shares rise 3% as firm to sell 5.54% stake in Airport biz for Rs 9,825 croreAdani Enterprises shares were trading at Rs 2,973 on Wednesday, up 0.45 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2,959.80.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd rose 3 per cent on Wednesday after its airport subsidiary, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore, or around $1 billion, from a consortium of global and domestic investors.

The investment consortium comprises of Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock-managed funds, Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of around $18 billion, while the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54 per cent in the airport business after completion of all three tranches.

Adani Enterprises shares were trading at Rs 3,050.85 on Wednesday, up 3.08 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2,959.80. The stock opened at Rs 2,963.35 and hit a high of Rs 3,075 during the session.

The proceeds from the fundraise will be used to expand and modernise AAHL's airport infrastructure, develop around 22 million sq ft of mixed-use Adani Airport City projects in the first phase and scale its ground-handling and other non-aeronautical businesses. The investments are expected to increase the platform's capacity to serve around 200 million passengers annually.

Advertisement

"We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform," said Mr. Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The transaction will be completed in three tranches, with the final tranche expected by July 2027. It is subject to customary conditions, including applicable approvals.

The fundraise follows Adani Enterprises' Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, which the company described as India's largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

Commenting on the transaction, Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL, said, "This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey."

Advertisement

AAHL currently manages eight airports across India and serves more than 23 per cent of the country's total passenger traffic, according to the company.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:39 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more