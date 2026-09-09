The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of around $18 billion, while the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54 per cent in the airport business after completion of all three tranches.

Adani Enterprises shares were trading at Rs 3,050.85 on Wednesday, up 3.08 per cent from their previous close of Rs 2,959.80. The stock opened at Rs 2,963.35 and hit a high of Rs 3,075 during the session.

The proceeds from the fundraise will be used to expand and modernise AAHL's airport infrastructure, develop around 22 million sq ft of mixed-use Adani Airport City projects in the first phase and scale its ground-handling and other non-aeronautical businesses. The investments are expected to increase the platform's capacity to serve around 200 million passengers annually.

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"We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world's largest airports platform," said Mr. Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The transaction will be completed in three tranches, with the final tranche expected by July 2027. It is subject to customary conditions, including applicable approvals.

The fundraise follows Adani Enterprises' Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, which the company described as India's largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

Commenting on the transaction, Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of AAHL, said, "This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey."

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AAHL currently manages eight airports across India and serves more than 23 per cent of the country's total passenger traffic, according to the company.