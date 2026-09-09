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'Mirzapur The Movie' box office collection day 5: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer gangster drama eyes ₹200 cr worldwide

'Mirzapur The Movie' box office collection day 5: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer gangster drama eyes ₹200 cr worldwide

If current trends hold, the film could emerge as one of 2026’s biggest Hindi-language global openers.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 9, 2026 9:08 AM IST
'Mirzapur The Movie' box office collection day 5: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer gangster drama eyes ₹200 cr worldwide'Mirzapur The Movie' Box Office collection Day 5

Gangster drama Mirzapur: The Movie maintained robust momentum on its fifth day, collecting approximately ₹15.85 crore net in India and pushing its worldwide gross close to the ₹180 crore mark, driven by strong domestic holds and steady overseas contributions, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

By the end of its fifth day, the film had amassed approximately ₹149.97 crore gross in India and about ₹27 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to roughly ₹176.97 crore, according to trade trackers day-wise collections. With this, the film is likely to cross the ₹200 crore mark soon at the worldwide box office.

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ALSO READ: 132 crore and counting: How Mirzapur turned an OTT gamble into a box-office shock

The overseas share, though smaller than the domestic component, has been crucial in lifting the film past the ₹150 crore worldwide threshold by Day 4 and toward ₹180 crore by Day 5.

Day-wise global momentum

In India, the film collected ₹25.75 crore net on Friday, ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday, before a typical weekday dip to ₹16 crore on Monday and an estimated ₹15.85 crore net on Tuesday. Globally, this translated into a steep opening-day worldwide gross, a strong weekend surge, and a relatively shallow weekday drop, underscoring cross-market demand.

According to real-time tracking on BookMyShow, the film’s Tuesday ticket sales were particularly healthy, with reports of nearly 13.3K + tickets sold per hour during peak hours and higher cumulative sales than Monday for the same time window.

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DO CHECKOUT: 'Mirzapur: The Movie' box office collection day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer becomes 4th highest opener of 2026, eyes strong weekend

Eyeing the ₹200 crore club

With positive word of mouth and sustained occupancy in both domestic and overseas circuits, Mirzapur: The Movie is likely to cross the ₹200 crore worldwide mark soon. If current trends hold, the film could emerge as one of 2026’s biggest Hindi-language global openers. With its theatrical run still in the first week, Mirzapur: The Movie has already emerged as one of 2026’s biggest Hindi openers.

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Published on: Sep 9, 2026 9:08 AM IST
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