'Mirzapur The Movie' box office collection day 5: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer gangster drama eyes ₹200 cr worldwide

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The overseas share, though smaller than the domestic component, has been crucial in lifting the film past the ₹150 crore worldwide threshold by Day 4 and toward ₹180 crore by Day 5.

Day-wise global momentum

In India, the film collected ₹25.75 crore net on Friday, ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday, before a typical weekday dip to ₹16 crore on Monday and an estimated ₹15.85 crore net on Tuesday. Globally, this translated into a steep opening-day worldwide gross, a strong weekend surge, and a relatively shallow weekday drop, underscoring cross-market demand.

According to real-time tracking on BookMyShow, the film’s Tuesday ticket sales were particularly healthy, with reports of nearly 13.3K + tickets sold per hour during peak hours and higher cumulative sales than Monday for the same time window.

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Eyeing the ₹200 crore club

With positive word of mouth and sustained occupancy in both domestic and overseas circuits, Mirzapur: The Movie is likely to cross the ₹200 crore worldwide mark soon. If current trends hold, the film could emerge as one of 2026’s biggest Hindi-language global openers. With its theatrical run still in the first week, Mirzapur: The Movie has already emerged as one of 2026’s biggest Hindi openers.