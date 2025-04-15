Adani Green Energy shares rise 5% on FY25 business updates, check details 

Shares of Adani Green Energy rose over 5% on Tuesday on announcement of its operational performance for the financial year 2025. The company reported a 30% rise in operational capacity, bringing it to 14.2 GW compared to the previous year. Adani Green plans to expand its capacity further by adding another 1 GW, which would raise its total to 15.2 GW.

Adani Green Energy stock climbed 5.33% to Rs 941 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore. Total 3.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.58 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 49% in a year and lost 47.27% in six months.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 758 on March 3, 2025.

It has a high beta of 1.8, indicating very high volatility in the last one year. The Adani Group stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of 48.2. Adani Green shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

In its provisional updates for FY25, Adani Green Energy highlighted that the growth in operational capacity to 14,243 MW was primarily due to the addition of 3,309 MW from greenfield projects. This included the successful commissioning of 2,710 MW of solar power across several key states, with substantial contributions from Khavda, Gujarat (1,460 MW), Rajasthan (1,000 MW), and Andhra Pradesh (250 MW).

Moreover, the company has also brought 599 MW of wind power capacity online, all sourced from the Khavda site. This strong expansion resulted in a remarkable 28% increase in energy sales, totaling 27,969 million units compared to the previous year.

Over the last five years, Adani Green Energy has achieved an impressive 45% CAGR in power generation, bolstered by a growing share of merchant power and excellent performance throughout its portfolio.

Adani Green Energy posted an over 85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 474 crore for the December 2024 quarter on the back of higher revenues from power supply. The company logged a net profit of Rs 256 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from power supply rose to Rs 1,993 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,765 crore in the same period year ago.