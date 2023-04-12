Adani group shares, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Emami: Retail, HNI investors lapped up these stocks in March quarter

Retail as well as high net-worth individual (HNIs) both upped their stake in at least 68 firms in the March quarter when the benchmark BSE Sensex tanked over 3 per cent due to lingering concerns over rising inflation and sustained outflows by foreign institutional investors.

Initial shareholding data showed that retail investors (holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh) and HNIs (holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 2 lakh) both lapped up billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission and NDTV during the quarter gone by.

Data available with Ace Equity showed that retail investors held a 2.33 per cent stake in Adani Green in Q4 FY23 against 1.06 per cent in Q3FY23. Likewise, HNIs raised their holdings in the company to 0.45 per cent from 0.38 per cent. Their combined holdings in Adani Ports jumped to 6.96 per cent from 2.55 per cent. On the other hand, their stake in Adani Transmission jumped to 2.13 per cent from 0.71 per cent.

Retail investors also held a 17.54 per cent stake in NDTV as of March 31, 2023, against 14.11 per cent on December 31, 2022. On the other hand, HNIs also upped their stake in the company to 4.48 per cent from 3.92 per cent earlier.

Shares of Adani group firm witnessed heavy correction in Q4 after a report by Hindenburg Research on January 24 accusing the Gautam Adani-led group of stock manipulation, running offshore shell companies for round-tripping and misusing corporate governance practices.

Select banking players also managed to attract individual investors during the quarter gone by. Shareholding of retail investors in The Jammu & Kashmir Bank increased to 23.13 per cent in the March quarter from 18.11 per cent in the December quarter. Likewise, HNIs' stake in the bank also increased to 3.07 per cent from 3.01 per cent. Individual investors also raised their holdings in Axis Bank and Canara Bank during the quarter gone by.

Libas Consumer Products, Supra Pacific Management Consultancy, Mahalaxmi Rubtech, Fiem Industries, Moneyboxx Finance, JMD Ventures, Sambandam Spinning Mills, SoftTech Engineers, Upsurge Investment & Finance, Easun Capital Markets, Kuantum Papers, Panorama Studios International, Synergy Green Industries, 20 Microns and Emami stood among other major firms in which both retail investors and HNIs increased their stake in Q4.

Fertilisers players including Madras Fertilizers, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals also witnessed a hike in stakes from retail and HNIs investors in the March quarter.

