Adani Group, Ultratech, NCC, Bata India among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmark indices closed the final trading day of financial year 2022-23 (FY23) on a higher note, led by gains in technology, banks, energy and financials. The domestic indices climbed in line with the global markets. Sensex jumped 1,031 points or 1.78 per cent to close at 58,992; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 279 points or 1.63 per cent higher to settle at 17,360.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Group

Adani Group shares such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will in focus on Monday amid a Reuters report that suggested Sebi was looking into possible violation of 'related party' transaction rules in the Adani group's dealings with at least three offshore entities. These entities, the report suggested, are said to have links to Vinod Adani, Gautam Adani’s elder brother.

Karnataka Bank

Karnataka Bank has logged a deposit growth of 9% in the March quarter at Rs 87,362 crore, while advances rose 6% to Rs 61,326 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma

The company's Board has cleared the transfer of units constituting antibiotic API division to Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company by way of slump sale through a business transfer agreement.

Ultratech Cement

Ultratech has achieved 100 million metric tonnes of sales volume in the fiscal year 2023. The company reported India sales volume of 30.5 million tonnes for the fourth quarter.

G R Infraprojects

The company has received Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highways Authority of India for a project worth Rs 1,248 crore.

NCC

NCC has received five new orders worth just over Rs 1,900 crore from various state and central agencies.

Wheels India

The Board has approved the re-appointment of Srivats Ram as Managing Director of the company for five years with effect from May 01, 2023.

Bata India

State-owned insurer LIC has raised its stake in Bata India from 4.47% to 5%.

HG Infra Engineering

The infrastructure company has received the Letter of Award for two highway projects worth Rs 1,762.4 crore from National Highways Authority of India in Jharkhand on hybrid annuity mode.

Rail Vikas Nigam

The railway firm has won several orders including Letter of Award from National Highway Authority of India for construction of six lane elevated Kona expressway project worth Rs 720.67 crore in West Bengal on EPC mode. The second order is in joint venture from Ministry of Railways for manufacturing cum maintenance of Vande Bharat Trainsets including up-gradation of the government manufacturing units & trainset depots, where the total quantity is 120 trainsets and cost per set is Rs 120 crore.

Bharat Heavy Electricals

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for supply of strategic equipment for defence sector for Rs 3,700 crore. The order will be delivered over next 12 years.

