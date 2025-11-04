Adani Ports Q2 results: Profit rises 29% to Rs 3,120 crore; revenue up 30%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,120 crore for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2 FY26). Revenue grew 30 per cent YoY to Rs 9,167 crore, supported by robust performance across domestic ports, logistics and marine segments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 5,550 crore, up 27 per cent YoY, while first-half (H1 FY26) EBITDA increased 20 per cent YoY to Rs 11,046 crore. Domestic ports delivered their highest-ever H1 EBITDA margin of 74.2 per cent, reflecting continued operational efficiency. The company's international ports achieved record H1 revenue of Rs 2,050 crore and EBITDA of Rs 466 crore.

The logistics business recorded revenue of Rs 2,224 crore in H1 FY26, a 92 per cent increase from a year earlier, driven by a ramp-up in trucking and international freight network services. The segment's return on capital employed (RoCE) improved to 9 per cent from 6 per cent in FY25. The marine business posted H1 revenue of Rs 1,182 crore, a 213 per cent surge YoY, aided by vessel acquisitions.

Advertisement

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, said the company's strong, broad-based growth reflected the success of its integrated transport utility model.

Operationally, APSEZ maintained its global leadership with a total capacity of 633 MTPA and a target to reach 1 billion tonnes throughput by 2030. Mundra Port ranked 25th globally in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2024, up from 27th last year.

The Colombo West International Terminal handled over 350,000 TEUs since starting operations in April 2025, with Phase 2 construction underway. In logistics expansion, APSEZ broke ground on a 70-acre, Rs 600 crore logistics park in Kochi and secured approvals for EXIM operations at Virochannagar, Kishangarh, and Malur ICDs.

Mundra Port also achieved operational milestones, including handling 898 double-stacked container rakes in July and loading 5,612 cars onto a single vessel in September 2025.