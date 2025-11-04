Reliance Infrastructure shares slump 5% to hit 52-week low; here is why

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RInfra) fell 5 per cent on Tuesday to touch a one-year low of Rs 193.70, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the provisional attachment of assets allegedly linked to the Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In an exchange filing, RInfra stated that certain assets of the company have been attached by the ED but clarified that the move will have "no impact on its business operations, shareholders, employees or any other stakeholders." The company also highlighted that Anil D Ambani has not been on the Board of RInfra for over 3.5 years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the ED, assets worth Rs 4,462 crore, including 32 acres of land at the Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Navi Mumbai, have been attached. The action forms part of an ongoing money laundering probe related to alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Communications Ltd (RCOM), Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

With the latest attachment, the total value of properties linked to companies associated with Anil Ambani attached by the agency has reportedly exceeded Rs 7,500 crore. The ED said it has issued five provisional attachment orders -- four on October 31 and one on November 4 -- covering 42 properties across India.

These include assets such as Ambani's Pali Hill residence, Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi and several commercial and residential properties held by group entities like Adhar Property Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Vihaan43 Realty Pvt Ltd and Campion Properties Ltd. Properties in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai and East Godavari district (Andhra Pradesh) have been named in the orders.

Advertisement

RInfra operates across engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and power distribution in Delhi. It also executes projects in defence, metro, toll roads, and airports, and was the developer of Mumbai Metro Line One. As of September 2025, promoters held a 19.05 per cent stake in the company.