Suzlon Energy Q2 FY26 results: Profit jumps 539% YoY to Rs 1,279 crore; revenue rises 85%

Suzlon Energy Ltd on Tuesday reported a sharp rise of 539.08 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in its consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26) at Rs 1,279.44 crore, compared to Rs 200.20 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations surged 84.69 per cent to Rs 3,865.54 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 2,092.99 crore in Q2 FY25. Operating performance also improved, with EBITDA margin expanding to 18.6 per cent from 14.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

EBITDA surged to Rs 721 crore, posting a growth of 145 per cent YoY, driven by robust deliveries. The company noted that net cash came at Rs 1,480 crore at the end of Q2 FY26, providing strong financial flexibility.

Suzlon said its highest-ever domestic order book of 6.2 GW, along with a strong project pipeline, offers clear visibility for future revenue growth.

The company highlighted a target of 122 GW wind capacity by FY32, with wind expected to play a dominant role in hybrid, round-the-clock (RTC), and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects. Additionally, the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector is projected to require around 100 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman at Suzlon Group, said, "Suzlon is building a future-ready organisation focused on sustainable growth, reflected in our consistent performance over the last 11 quarter across PAT, Revenue and EBITDA. We've been entrusted with a record 6.2 GW orderbook by our customers. Our strategy of decoupling project development and project execution will drive execution volumes significantly. With long-term visibility of 400 GW wind capacity by 2047, I'm confident we'll continue leading the market."

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 60.25 on BSE following the results.

The company is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. As of September 2025, promoters held an 11.73 per cent stake in the company.