Adani Ports shares jump 5% on strong group momentum; analysts stay bullish

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) surged in Tuesday's session, mirroring a sharp rise across Adani Group stocks after a bullish outlook was shared at the Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock surged 4.77 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,418.85, supported by strong buying interest and positive commentary from analysts.

The upmove came as Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, in his AGM 2025 address, laid out an aggressive investment roadmap, projecting a capital expenditure (capex) of $15–20 billion annually over the next five years. The statement helped reinforce investor confidence in the group's long-term growth plans.

"In the face of storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down. We've proven that true leadership is forged during crises, not in comfort," Adani said during his speech.

He added that the group's consolidated revenue for FY25 stood at Rs 2,71,664 crore, with adjusted EBITDA at Rs 89,806 crore, marking annual growth of 7 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively. The net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained healthy at 2.6x, reflecting improved financial stability and leverage management.

On the technical front, a few analysts expect further upside in Adani Ports stock. Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, noted that the stock has potential to reach Rs 1,480. He advised investors to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,390.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Adani Ports has maintained a secular uptrend, comfortably trading above its 20-day exponential moving average (DEMA). A sustained move beyond Rs 1,410 may fuel continued momentum. Support is seen in the Rs 1,360–1,350 range, while resistance lies between Rs 1,460 and Rs 1,480."

With the Adani Group reaffirming its aggressive growth strategy and Adani Ports showing strong technical indicators, investor sentiment remains upbeat on the counter in the near term.

As of March 2025, promoters held a 65.89 per cent stake in the company.