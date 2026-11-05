'It would destroy the Democrats': Trump dismisses impeachment concerns after midterm loss

"No, no, no, not even a little bit," said Trump on whether he was concerned that the Democrats were seeking to impeach him.

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"I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they that -- impeachment for no reason. What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful right now than at any time in history. Watch the beam go up," Trump told reporters.

REPORTER: "Are you concerned about impeachment?" @POTUS: "Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that... For what? Having a successful country?" https://t.co/ZFVwVGKi3Z — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 4, 2026

He further said that he would work together with the Democrats but terms and conditions apply. Trump noted, "I'll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto."

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Previously, Trump posted a photo of a red cap with 'veto' written in bold, capital letters, hinting that he would exercise his executive powers for the remaining two years of his term.

The US President, however, discounted the idea as he suggested in interviews that he was ready to work with the Democrats. "I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything," Trump told Politico.

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In the US midterms 2026, Democrats won the House, with at least 228 of the 435 seats declared and leads in several dozen, putting them well above the 218 seats needed for control.

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In the Senate, Democrats flipped 7 Republican-held seats, including Texas and South Carolina. In Texas, James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton to become the state's first Democratic senator since 1988. In Kansas, Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Roger Marshall to become the state's first Democrat senator since 1932.