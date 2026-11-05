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'It would destroy the Democrats': Trump dismisses impeachment concerns after midterm loss

'It would destroy the Democrats': Trump dismisses impeachment concerns after midterm loss

Trump's warning comes after a humiliating midterm setback for Republicans, with Democrats securing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 5, 2026 8:01 AM IST
'It would destroy the Democrats': Trump dismisses impeachment concerns after midterm lossHe further said that he would work together with the Democrats but terms and conditions apply.

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Democrats, threatening political destruction if they move to impeach him after taking control of Congress. He said that pursuing impeachment proceedings would prove to be a politically disastrous move for the opposition.

Trump's warning comes after a humiliating midterm setback for Republicans, with Democrats securing control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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"No, no, no, not even a little bit," said Trump on whether he was concerned that the Democrats were seeking to impeach him.

MUST READ | US midterm elections: What can’t Trump do anymore now that the Democrats have seized Congress?

"I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they that -- impeachment for no reason. What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful right now than at any time in history. Watch the beam go up," Trump told reporters.

He further said that he would work together with the Democrats but terms and conditions apply. Trump noted, "I'll get along probably with the Democrats unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto."

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Previously, Trump posted a photo of a red cap with 'veto' written in bold, capital letters, hinting that he would exercise his executive powers for the remaining two years of his term.

The US President, however, discounted the idea as he suggested in interviews that he was ready to work with the Democrats. "I don't want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything," Trump told Politico.

ALSO READ | 'Tariff policy will be less insane': Gita Gopinath after Democrats stun Trump in US midterms

In the US midterms 2026, Democrats won the House, with at least 228 of the 435 seats declared and leads in several dozen, putting them well above the 218 seats needed for control.

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In the Senate, Democrats flipped 7 Republican-held seats, including Texas and South Carolina. In Texas, James Talarico beat Republican Ken Paxton to become the state's first Democratic senator since 1988. In Kansas, Adam Hamilton defeated Republican Roger Marshall to become the state's first Democrat senator since 1932.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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