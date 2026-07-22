Adani Power Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 42%, board clears Rs 15,000-crore fundraising 

Adani Power Q1 earnings:: Shares of Adani Power were trading lower in the afternoon session on Wednesday after the Adani Group firm announced a 42% rise in Q1 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4805.69 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 3384.86 crore in the year ago period.

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Revenue rose 34% to Rs Rs 18901 crore in Q1 against a revenue of Rs 14,109 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The board of the firm also approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore via QIP route.

"Approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs. 2 each of the Company and / or other eligible securities or any combination thereof (hereinafter referred to as the “Securities”), for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 15,000 crore or an equivalent amount thereof by way of qualified institutions placement (“QIP”) or other permissible mode, in one or more tranches and in accordance with the applicable laws, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals including approval of the shareholders of the Company and other regulatory / statutory approvals, as may be required," said the firm.

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Shares of Adani Power were trading 2% lower at Rs 212 on BSE after the earnings were announced.