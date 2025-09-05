Adani Power stock split: Shareholders clear subdivision of shares 

Adani Power stock split: Adani Power on Friday said its shareholders have cleared a stock split in the ratio of 1:5. The record date for the stock split will be announced later separately, the company said in an exchange filing. The board has already approved the stock split during its June quarter earnings.

"Sub-division / split of the existing equity shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided / split into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, by alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company," said Adani Power.

Adani Power stock ended 0.11% lower at Rs 608.50 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 609.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.34 lakh crore.

Adani Power's net profit (attributable to equityholders of the parent ) slipped 13.5% to Rs 3,385 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 3,913 cr on a year on year basis. Revenue fell 5.7% to Rs 14,109 crore in Q1 against Rs 14,956 cr a year ago. Adani Power's EBITDA fell 8.2% to Rs 5,685.2 crore in Q1 against Rs 6,195 Cr on a YoY basis. EBITDA margin came at 40.30% in the last quarter against 41.40% a year ago.