Adani Total Gas, CESC, IRB Infra among 8 stocks to be excluded from F&O segment; check details

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has announced to exclude eight stocks from the derivatives segment (futures and options segment), once the contracts for existing months expire. This means that no new F&O contracts will be issued for new expiry months for these eight securities.

The list of companies, which shall be moved out of F&O segment include Adani Total Gas Ltd, Jindal Stainless and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail. Besides them, other five names are CESC Ltd, Granules India Ltd , IRB Infrastructure Developers, Poonawalla Fincorp and SJVN Ltd.

Source: NSE

"However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2025, July 2025 and August 2025 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months," said the NSE in its circular.

Accordingly, no contracts shall be available for trading in the above-mentioned securities with effect from August 29, 2025, the exchange added.

Interestingly, six out of these eight counters, including Adani Total Gas, CESC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Stainless, Poonawalla Fincorp, and SJVN, were recently added to the F&O segment, on November 29, 2024. The stocks are added F&O segment after achieving higher liquidity and size thresholds.

The NSE had excluded Aarti Industries, Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Mahanagar Gas, and Piramal Enterprises, effective August 1, 2025 in May 2025. Furthermore, in March, the stock exchange had decided to remove Apollo Tyres, Deepak Nitrite, Escorts Kubota, MRF, and The Ramco Cements from the F&O segment, effective May 27 onwards.

Analysts believe that inclusion in the derivatives segment can significantly enhance trading volumes and price discovery for the stocks. The inclusion and exclusion of stocks from F&O segment is part of NSE's periodic review of derivative contracts, which aims to regulatory guidelines and maintain market-wide position limits, promoting orderly and compliant trading practices.