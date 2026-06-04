Adani Total Gas shares: Investors book profit from 52-week high; should you stay put?

Shares of Adani Total Gas have rallied 40% since the West Asia conflict started on February 27 this year. The Adani Group stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages, signaling bullishness in the Adani Group stock. However, the stock has slipped 17% from its 52-week high reached on May 29, 2026. It is down 11% in a week.

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Adani Total Gas stock ended 2.17% lower at Rs 717.25 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 737.75 on BSE. However, it has lost 36 percent in two years. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 78,883 crore.

A total of 4.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 32.38 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Total Gas stands at 59.4, signaling it's neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "ATGL has witnessed a sharp bullish breakout on the daily chart after surpassing its broader consolidation range near the Rs 630–650 zone. The stock has also reclaimed its key 20, 50, 100 and 200 Day EMA levels, indicating a significant improvement in overall trend structure and strengthening bullish sentiment. The recent rally has been supported by strong volume participation, reflecting aggressive buying interest and renewed momentum in the stock. RSI has also surged above the 80 mark on the daily chart, indicating strong momentum, though some short-term consolidation after the sharp rise cannot be ruled out. Technically, the overall structure remains positive as long as the stock sustains above the breakout support zone near Rs 700–720. On the upside, ATGL may continue its momentum towards the Rs 900–950 zone in the coming sessions."

