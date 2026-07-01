KPIT Tech selloff explained: What went wrong as analysts cut targets & what's next for you

Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd, which tanked as much as 17 per cent on Wednesday to test new 52-week lows, saw some sharp downgrades from the brokerage firms following the muted guidance by the company around its European business. Both domestic and international analysts have trimmed the EPS for the IT solutions provider.

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KPIT Tech: What triggered the selloff?

KPIT Technologies has informed the stock exchanges that its preliminary financial performance for Q1FY27 is expected to be lower than previously anticipated, following recent announcements by multiple European automakers. The company said a sudden drop in revenues in the last few weeks has affected its quarterly performance.

KPIT expects about a 1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in USD reported revenues for Q1FY27 compared with Q1FY26, mainly due to sudden actions by some European OEMs after their recent profit warnings and adverse business outlook. It said this impact was not anticipated earlier and was realised only in recent weeks, adding that it views these actions as a short-term phenomenon.

It said EBITDA margin and net profit margin for Q1FY27 would decline sequentially, by more than the revenue fall, as there was no window for cost optimisation in such a short period. It said AI-led productivity and cost measures are under way, while investment in AI-led products will continue, with confidence in sustainable growth in H2FY27 and Q4FY27.

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While H1FY27 performance is expected to be unsatisfactory, KPIT said its business fundamentals remain strong, supported by traction in products and solutions, Trucks and Off-Highway, the US, Korea and India, new passenger vehicle clients, and demand in autonomous, connected, after-sales, and full vehicle design and engineering, it said in the exchange filing.

In another exchange filing, KPIT Tech said that the expected impact as stated on Q1FY27 revenues comprises of multiple client actions. "We have also indicated the growth avenues that we foresee. Considering both these, we expect Q2FY27 revenue to be in the similar range as Q1FY27 revenue," it added, leading to a sharp carnage in the stock prices.



How KPIT Tech shares reacted

Following the update, shares of KPIT Technologies cracked 16.7 per cent to Rs 559.10 on Wednesday, hitting new 52-week lows, with its market capitalization slipping barely to Rs 15,000 crore mark. The stock has plunged 25 per cent in the last one week, while it has cracked 58 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,328.80 hit nearly 10 months ago.

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KPIT Tech: Analysts downgraded the stock

KPIT indicated a further deterioration in business momentum versus start of the quarter. As per the company, the deterioration was largely due to sudden actions by some European OEMs triggered by their recent profit warnings/adverse business outlook. The management mentioned that the impact was not seen coming earlier and has been realised only in the recent weeks, said JM Financial, which slashed its target price by 28 per cent.

We believe the implications extend beyond a muted Q1FY27. This pushes the recovery further out and FY27 will likely be a soft year, in our view. We lower our FY28–29 estimates by 12–13 per cent and lower our multiple to 20 times FY28E EPS given muted near-term outlook. We agree that client pressures will likely lead to more outsourcing in the long run but the near-term pain will likely continue and earnings estimates are susceptible to further downside," it added.

KPIT already started taking some measures to address some of the above challenges by not just diversifying its sales base but it is also quickly pivoting to AI led solution/delivery (largely based on FP) to help Western world OEM to compete efficiently by remaining their strategic partner of choice, said Equirus Securities.

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"Despite increasing growth challenges, it is looking to spend 3-5 per cent of its Sales on R&D in coming years which will make it one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI led SDV spend. The above incremental cyclical challenges will right shift KPIT’s growth and margin aspirations, impacting on its valuation multiple in near-medium term," it added but remained structurally positive on KPIT’s growth and margin prospects in the long term.

JPMorgan said KPIT Technologies' Q1 revenue and margins are likely to miss earlier guidance, as weaker spending by European automotive OEMs weighs on performance. The brokerage said the pressure is mainly due to spending cuts by BMW and Volkswagen, with BMW accounting for about 12 per cent of KPIT's revenue.

JP Morgan expects a sharp drop in June-quarter EBITDA and net profit margins, saying near-term cost cuts will be difficult. It sees H1FY27 to stay weak, with sequential growth likely only in Q4, and warned FY27 may be a second straight year of organic revenue decline.



KPIT Technologies: New target prices

JM has downgraded the stock to 'reduce' tag (from 'buy' earlier) with a target price of Rs 620 (Rs 860 earlier) on KPIT Tech. Equirus also downgrades KPIT to 'add' from 'long' rating with June 2027 TP of Rs 715 (from Rs.990 earlier). JPMorgan downgraded KPIT Technologies to 'Underweight' (from 'neutral' earlier) and cut its target price to Rs 550 (from Rs 700 earlier).



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Technical views

On the charts, the velocity of the decline has broken all major moving averages, locking the stock into its critical 52-week low support zone. While the daily RSI is now deeply oversold indicating a high probability of a short-term technical bounce once liquidity returns, any upward recovery will face heavy overhead resistance at the Rs 650–700 mark, said Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market.

"KPIT Technologies is a 'falling knife' and buying it right now carries high short-term risk, even though its long-term future remains bright. Tactical and momentum investors should avoid catching this break until the stock undergoes a prolonged base-formation period and stabilizes around strong multi year support zones. Long-term investors should view this sharp drop as a healthy reality check," he adds.