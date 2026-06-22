Aditya Birla Capital shares hit record high, m-cap crosses Rs 1L crore mark for first time

Shares of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd on Monday climbed 5 per cent to hit a fresh high and, in the process, crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap) for the first time ever. The scrip rose 4.54 per cent to hit a high of Rs 393 apiece on BSE, taking its one-year rise to 72.40 per cent. The scrip eventually closed the day at Rs 392.20, up 4.34 per cent. Aditya Birla Capital commanded an m-cap of Rs 1,02,829 crore at close compared with Rs 98,555.46 crore in the previous session, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests.

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The stock was recently in news after the company allotted Rs 1,100 crore worth debentures on a private placement basis, to multiple investors, on June 16, 2026. The Aditya Birla Capital board had last month approved a massive equity capital-raising program aggregating to Rs 4,000 crore via preferential share allotments to fortify its capital adequacy. Under the approved structure, parent entity Grasim Industries would inject up to Rs 2,880 crore. Suryaja Investments will subscribe to shares worth Rs 200 crore and global institutional investor International Finance Corporation (IFC) will inject Rs 920 crore. The move is positive for Aditya Birla Capital in the medium term.

The company benefited from synchronised growth across its lending, asset management, life insurance, and health insurance businesses. Improving asset quality, margin expansion in the lending business, strong AMC inflows, and better insurance profitability enhanced earnings visibility, MOFSL said in banking note on June 16.

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"Continued digital investments, cross-selling opportunities, and the market's preference for diversified financial platforms further supported valuation re-rating," it said as the stock delivered 46 per cent since it included the scrip in its portfolio.