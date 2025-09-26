AI red flags: S&P500's $15 trillion m-cap rally & history of October stock market crashes

Jefferies, in its latest GREED & Fear note, has flagged growing concerns over the US stock market as AI-driven capital expenditure surges reach unprecedented levels. The brokerage noted that retail investors and passive investment strategies are fueling an extreme AI capex mania, even as the long end of the Treasury bond market remains unusually calm and the US dollar weakens. The US dollar index has fallen 9.8 per cent year-to-date, marking its worst performance since 2017.

“All this is unfolding as financial markets enter October, historically a month prone to crashes. Yet the recommencement of Federal Reserve easing has emboldened bulls, with talk of ‘melt-up’ scenarios and rising FOMO sentiment,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies said the increase in the S&P500 market cap since bottoming in early April is $15 trillion which is equivalent to half of America’s GDP. That is massive support to the American economy in terms of the wealth effect and raises an entirely legitimate question mark over the Fed’s decision to resume easing.

A present, the US market is at 64.6 per cent of MSCI All Country World, which is still below the peak recorded late last year as other major stock markets have been rallying, including China where the AI theme has also increasingly been the thematic driving share prices but from a much lower valuation level than in the US.

Jefferies said there have been mounting symptoms of speculative mania in the US. One of the most dramatic to GREED & fear was the euphoric market reaction to Oracle’s earnings report earlier this month. The company shares rose nearly 40% in a day, or by $255 billion, after Oracle said it had increased its outstanding contracted revenues not yet realised by 359% YoY to US$455bn in 1QFY26 ended 31 August. One day later Oracle confirmed where a large part of this increase came from when it announced it had signed a US$300bn deal to provide OpenAI with computing power over a five-year period.

GREED & fear’s base case remains that the US stock market peaked as a percentage of MSCI All Country World late last year at 67.2 per cent on December 24, 2024.

"But this view will likely be wrong structurally, if the AI capex is successfully monetised which is not GREED & fear’s base case. Still GREED & fear could also be wrong tactically if this strength continues longer, helped by the likes of continuing Fed easing and the beneficial impact of OBBBA in terms of delaying the accounting impact of the capex spend for Big Tech as the hyperscalers’ business models turn from asset light to asset heavy," Jefferies said.

Yet the American economy is extremely lopsided with an estimated 49.2 per cent of consumption accounted for by consumers in the top 10 per cent of the income distribution, according to an analysis by Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist Mark Zandi.



