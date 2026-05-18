Lupin, Motherson, Max Healthcare: Stocks to trade— Check target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Friday ahead of the weekend as traders turned cautious over weakness in the rupee and fuel price hike, stoking inflation fears in the Indian economy. The BSE Sensex declined 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 75,237.99, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 23,643.50 for the day.

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Select buzzing including Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd, Lupin and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Max Healthcare Institute | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,175-1,180 | Stop Loss: Rs 990

Max Healthcare is approaching a crucial technical inflection point on the daily chart, with price action compressing within a long-term symmetrical triangle structure. The stock has been forming higher lows while facing resistance near the falling trend line and the 200-DMA, indicating a gradual improvement in buying momentum. Recent candles suggest accumulation at lower levels, with bulls attempting to reclaim control after a prolonged corrective phase. Momentum indicators are also showing positive bias, as RSI continues to hold above the midline while MACD remains in a recovery mode. A decisive breakout above the Rs 1,050–1,060 zone could confirm trend reversal and trigger fresh upside momentum towards higher resistance levels. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above Rs 1,060 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,175-1,180 levels with stop loss below Rs 990 levels.

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Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Lupin| Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,490 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,120

Lupin Ltd is approaching its key 100 DMA support zone at Rs 2,250–2,200, a level that has consistently seen strong buying during prior corrections since November. The stock has repeatedly reversed from this zone, indicating sustained demand on dips.The recent 5 per cent decline appears to be panic-driven within a broader uptrend, supported by the pharma sector’s lifetime high breakout, which reinforces bullish sentiment. The current setup reflects a healthy pullback within an ongoing uptrend, offering a favorable risk–reward opportunity. The structure remains positive with potential upside towards Rs 2,490, while the trend stays intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 2,120.

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Recommended by: SMIFS



Samvardhana Motherson International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,175-1,180 | Stop Loss: Rs 990

Motherson is showing a strong bullish structure on the daily chart, with the stock steadily moving towards a breakout from an ascending triangle pattern near the Rs 130–133 zone. The formation of higher lows reflects sustained buying interest and improving confidence among market participants after the sharp recovery from earlier lows. The stock continues to trade above its rising support trend line and key moving average, keeping the broader trend positive. Momentum indicators remain supportive, suggesting strength is gradually building. Repeated testing of the resistance area indicates sellers are losing grip as buyers continue to absorb supply. A sustained move above the Rs 133–135 zone could open the door for fresh upside momentum and continuation of the ongoing uptrend. Therefore, one can take a conditional buy into a stock above Rs 133 levels for the expected upside of Rs 149-150 levels with stop loss below Rs 123 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities