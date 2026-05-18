Top stocks in news: Tata Steel, Coal India, SAIL, Power Grid, REC, Adani Ports, RBL Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower on Friday as traders turned cautious over weakness in the rupee and fuel price hike, adding to inflation fears in the Indian economy. The BSE Sensex dropped 160.73 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 75,237.99, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 46.10 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 23,643.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 18, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Indian Oil Corporation, Afcons Infra, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Micro Systems, Astral, DOMS Industries, GNFC, GE Vernova T&D India, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Cement, Puravankara, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Strides Pharma, Baazar Style Retail, Triveni Turbine and Zydus Wellness will announce their results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Onward Technologies shall trade ex-date for buyback, while shares of Kaynes Technology India and SAIL remain in F&O ban for the day.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal player reported a 147 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 2,965 crore, while revenue increased 12.5 per cent YoY to Rs 63,270.13 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda was up 47 per cent YoY to Rs 9,953 crore, while margins improved to 15.7 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

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Coal India: The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has approved the listing of Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, through a fresh issue of equity shares and the disinvestment of Coal India's equity in MCL via a public offering of up to 25 per cent of Coal India's stake in the domestic market.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utilities arm reported a 9.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 4,546.33 crore, while revenue fell 5 per cent YoY to Rs 11,666 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda was down 11.3 per cent YoY to Rs 9,065 crore, while it announced a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

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Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: The Adani Group company's subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO (TAHID), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 51 percent stake in Meridian Transportes Marítimos SA from Logistica y Servicios Maritimos SA and Simpo SA.

Steel Authority of India: The state-run metal major reported 46.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,835.5 crore, while revenue increased 5.1 per cent YoY to Rs 30,813.5 crore for the Q4FY26. Ebitda rose 26.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,408 crore, while margins improved to 14.3 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share.

RBL Bank: The private lender has announced the completion of the regulatory and governmental approval process for the proposed strategic investment by Emirates NBD Bank. Emirates NBD Bank (PJSC) has received a letter from the Ministry of Finance approving its proposed acquisition of more than 49 per cent and up to a 74 per cent stake in RBL Bank.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The leading integrated sugar manufacturing companies in India reported a 30.25 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 157.23 crore, while revenue increased 6.67 per cent YoY to Rs 1,603.99 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter came in at Rs 284.79 crore, down 22.03 per cent for the quarter.

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REC, PFC: The board of directors has reserved the proposal for the merger of REC into PFC for the approval of the President of India. The Board has authorised the CMD of REC to seek the President's approval for the proposed merger, subject to maintaining the merged entity's status as a Government company.

ITC Hotels: The hotel chain reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 315.9 crore, while revenue increased 18.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,253.7 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. The board approved the acquisition of Zuri Hotels and Resorts at an enterprise value of Rs 205 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma players' from CuraTeQ Biologics, said the CDSCO has granted Marketing Authorisation under Form CT-23 for Bevqolva, a bevacizumab biosimilar indicated for metastatic carcinoma of the colon or rectum. The authorisation permits manufacturing at CuraTe rsquo;s facility in Hyderabad and the marketing of Bevqolva in 100 mg/4 mL and 400 mg/16 mL vial presentations.

Godfrey Phillips: The cigarette maker reported a 86 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 521.6 crore, while revenue soared 84.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,485.54 crore for the first three months of 2026. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 33 per share for the shareholders.

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HFCL: The telecom gear maker, through its overseas subsidiary, has secured an export order worth around $11.07 million (Rs 106.19 crore) from a reputed international customer for the supply of optical fiber cables.

EPACK Prefab Technologies: The integrated prefab solutions player reported a 51.5 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 30.3 crore, while revenue increased 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 470.8 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. Ebitda increased 30.6 per cent YoY to Rs 46.1 crore, while margins dropped 90 bps to 9.8 per cent for the quarter.

Fusion Finance: The microfinance player returned to black in March 2026 quarter as it reported a net profit at Rs 114.19 crore, while its net interest income dropped 17.02 per cent YoY to Rs 222.34 crore, with net interest margins improving to 11.44 per cent. AUM dropped 17.51 per cent YoY to Rs 7,407.23 corre, while disbursement rose 85.12 per cent YoY to Rs 2,140 crore.

Muthoot Fincorp: The NBFC player clocked a consolidated PAT at 664.03 crore, up 203.89 per cent YoY, while revenue came in at Rs 3,355.97 crore, up 31.91 per cent YoY. Its return on assets improved 121 bps to 4.16 per cent, while NPAs improved on both net and gross levels.

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Garware Hi-Tech Films: Abhishek Agarwal has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company to pursue career opportunities outside the organisation, effective May 15.

Oswal Pumps: The agriculture pump maker reported a 44.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 92.53 crore, while its total income increased 41.3 per cent YoY to Rs 516.67 crore for the January-March 2026 period. Ebitda came in at Rs125 crore, while margins stood at 24.4 per cent for the reported quarter.

Gokul Agro Resources: The agri products player reported a 144 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 119 crore, while revenue increased 13.3 per cent YoY to Rs 6,200 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 58 per cent YoY to Rs 208 crore for the quarter.

Cupid: The healthcare products provider reported a 215 per cent surge in the net profit at Rs 36.26 crore, while revenue soared 112 per cent YoY to Rs 119.96 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26. Its Ebitda zoomed 180 per cent YoY to Rs 37.52 crore for the quarter. The company announced a strongest ever order pipeline continues across global institutional agencies.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the company's formulations facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad, from May 6 to May 15, 2026. The USFDA issued a Form 483 with seven observations. The observations are procedural in nature.

Onesource Specialty Pharma: The pharma company has received approval from the Government of Karnataka for the Unit-II expansion project under the Karnataka Industrial Policy.

Allcargo Terminals: Total volumes in April 2025 increased 7 per cent year-on-year and 1 per cent month-on-month to 59.2 thousand TEUs.

Aditya Birla Capital: The board of directors of the company will meet on May 20 to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds.