Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rise 3% as arm expands Rangeela Vodka portfolio

The shares touched a high of Rs 728, up 2.72% from their previous close of Rs 708.70. The stock opened at Rs 708.70 and touched a low of Rs 704.30 during the session.

ABD Maestro said the two products had been developed to appeal to consumers seeking familiar, local flavours in premium spirits. The variants are triple-distilled and platinum chill-filtered. They can be served chilled or used in mixed drinks.

Commenting on the launch, Bikram Basu, Vice Chairman of ABD Maestro said, "The company was translating the popularity of street-side flavours into a super-premium spirit offering." He said the products were designed to bring familiar Indian tastes to modern social occasions.

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The new Rangeela variants are currently available in Maharashtra in 750 ml and 180 ml bottles, priced at Rs 2,500 and Rs 625, respectively. The company said the products would be introduced in Goa, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shortly.

The launch is part of ABD Maestro's broader focus on premiumisation through product innovation. The subsidiary's portfolio also includes brands across whisky, gin, rum and vodka categories, with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh serving as its co-founder and creative partner.