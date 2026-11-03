Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rise 3% as arm expands Rangeela Vodka portfolio

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd rose 3% in Tuesday's trade after the company announced that its subsidiary, ABD Maestro Private Ltd, had expanded its Rangeela Vodka portfolio with two new Indian-inspired flavours, Jhatpat Jamun and Kala Khatta. The launch marks the subsidiary's latest push into the super-premium vodka segment through locally familiar flavours.
The new variants draw inspiration from India's street-food culture, particularly the flavours associated with roadside gola stalls. Rangeela Jhatpat Jamun combines the sweet-tart taste of jamun with garden mint and a hint of chilli, while Rangeela Kala Khatta features lemon and tangy tamarind notes.