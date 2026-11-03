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Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rise 3% as arm expands Rangeela Vodka portfolio

Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rise 3% as arm expands Rangeela Vodka portfolio

ABDL698.25(1.68%)

The new Rangeela variants are currently available in Maharashtra in 750 ml and 180 ml bottles, priced at Rs 2,500 and Rs 625, respectively.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 12:15 PM IST
Allied Blenders and Distillers shares rise 3% as arm expands Rangeela Vodka portfolioAllied Blenders shares touched a high of Rs 728, up 2.72% from their previous close of Rs 708.70.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd rose 3% in Tuesday's trade after the company announced that its subsidiary, ABD Maestro Private Ltd, had expanded its Rangeela Vodka portfolio with two new Indian-inspired flavours, Jhatpat Jamun and Kala Khatta. The launch marks the subsidiary's latest push into the super-premium vodka segment through locally familiar flavours.

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The new variants draw inspiration from India's street-food culture, particularly the flavours associated with roadside gola stalls. Rangeela Jhatpat Jamun combines the sweet-tart taste of jamun with garden mint and a hint of chilli, while Rangeela Kala Khatta features lemon and tangy tamarind notes.

The shares touched a high of Rs 728, up 2.72% from their previous close of Rs 708.70. The stock opened at Rs 708.70 and touched a low of Rs 704.30 during the session.

ABD Maestro said the two products had been developed to appeal to consumers seeking familiar, local flavours in premium spirits. The variants are triple-distilled and platinum chill-filtered. They can be served chilled or used in mixed drinks.

Commenting on the launch, Bikram Basu, Vice Chairman of ABD Maestro said, "The company was translating the popularity of street-side flavours into a super-premium spirit offering." He said the products were designed to bring familiar Indian tastes to modern social occasions.

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The new Rangeela variants are currently available in Maharashtra in 750 ml and 180 ml bottles, priced at Rs 2,500 and Rs 625, respectively. The company said the products would be introduced in Goa, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh shortly.

The launch is part of ABD Maestro's broader focus on premiumisation through product innovation. The subsidiary's portfolio also includes brands across whisky, gin, rum and vodka categories, with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh serving as its co-founder and creative partner.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 12:15 PM IST
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