Diwali picks: Adani Power, ICICI Bank, M&M CG Power among top stocks to buy; check details

Indian equities face near-term volatility from geopolitical tensions, elevated crude prices and rising bond yields. However, resilient Q2FY27 earnings, reinforce the domestic growth outlook. With Nifty valuations below long-term averages, Bajaj Broking remain constructive, expecting earnings-led recovery and healthy market returns over the next 12 months. Here are its top picks for Diwali 2026:
ICICI Bank share target price
The share price of ICICI Bank Ltd is in strong positive trend and is outperforming the Bank Nifty. On the ICICI Bank/Bank Nifty ratio chart it has generated a breakout above falling supply line joining last 15 months highs signaling strength and extension of the recent outperformance. On the weekly chart the stock is sustaining above its 52 weeks EMA and the rising demand line joining the current year low highlighting strength. We expect the stock to extend the outperformance and head towards Rs 1,570 in the long term being the 123.6% external retracement of the previous major decline from Rs 1,500-1,188. The weekly 14 periods RSI is in uptrend and is sustaining above its nine periods average thus validates positive bias in the stock .