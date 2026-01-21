Amagi Media Labs shares disappoint at market debut; stock lists at 12% discount

Shares of Amagi Media Labs disappointed investors on its stock market debut on Wednesday, January 21 as the new age media player and second listing of 2026 was listed at Rs 317 apeice on BSE, at a discount of 12.19 per cent over its issue price of Rs 361. Similarly, the stock settled with a discount of 11.91 per cent at Rs 318 on NSE.



Listing of Amagi Media Labs has been much below expectations. Ahead of its listing, Amagi Media Labs was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2-3 apiece, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 18-20 on Monday, after listing Bharat Coking Coal, which has fallen nearly 15 per cent from its listing price.



The IPO of Amagi Media Labs ran for bidding between January 13 and January 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 343-361 per share with a lot size of 41 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,789 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 816 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.69 crore shares worth Rs 973.



The issue was overall subscribed 30.22 times with nearly 11.65 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 29,750 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 33.77 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 37.36 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 9.71 during the three-day bidding process.



Bengaluru-based Amagi Media Labs was founded in 2008 and it is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Amagi provides end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization across traditional TV and streaming platforms. Its suite of products includes cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion, and data analytics tools.



Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue from a long-term perspective. Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Goldman Sachs (India), Citigroup Global Markets India and Avendus Capital served as the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India was appointed as the registrar of the issue.

