Amagi Media Labs IPO shares to make stock market debut today; any listing pop likely?

Shares of Amagi Media Labs are set to make their stock market debut on Wednesday, January 21 and the new age media player is headed for a soft landing, if one goes by the current signals from the grey market. The counter has been consistently losing its steam in the unofficial market, which has been nearly wiped out completely.

Ahead of its listing, Amagi Media Labs was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 2-3 apiece, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. Its GMP stood around Rs 18-20 on Monday, after listing Bharat Coking Coal. The steep fall in the grey market premium shall be attributed to the selloff in the broader markets on Tuesday.

The IPO of Amagi Media Labs ran for bidding between January 13 and January 16. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 343-361 per share with a lot size of 41 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 1,789 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 816 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2.69 crore shares worth Rs 973.

The issue was overall subscribed 30.22 times with nearly 11.65 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 29,750 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 33.77 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 37.36 times, while the allocation for retail investors was booked 9.71 during the three-day bidding process.

Bengaluru-based Amagi Media Labs was founded in 2008 and it is engaged in cloud-based broadcast and connected TV technology. Amagi provides end-to-end solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetisation across traditional TV and streaming platforms. Its suite of products includes cloud playout, content scheduling, ad insertion, and data analytics tools.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issue from a long-term perspective. Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Goldman Sachs (India), Citigroup Global Markets India and Avendus Capital were the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India was the registrar of the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both BSE and NSE.