Amber Enterprises shares in focus after Rs 1,000 crore QIP; here's the list of allottees

Shares of Amber Enterprises Ltd are in focus on Tuesday morning after the fund raising committee of the board of directors allotted 12,57,861 shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 7,950 per share, aggregating to Rs 999.99 crore. This was at a 4.3 per cent discount to Monday's closing price of Rs 8,307.85 for the stock.

"Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 33,89,10,810 divided into 3,38,91,081 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 35,14,89,420 divided into 3,51,48,942 equity shares of Rs 10 each," Amber Enterprises said.

A total of 15 per cent of the QIP (1,88,679 shares) was allotted to Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund. Four of Invesco India's schemes were allotted a total 15 per cent of the issue. They included Invesco India Large & Mid Ca Fund (4.82 per cent), Invesco India Midcap Fund (4.82 per cent), Invesco India Smallcap Fund (4.82 per cent) and Invesco India Business Cycle Fund (0.55 per cent).

Besides insurer HDFC Life Insurance Company was allotted 12.50 per cent of the QIP issue. Foreign portfolio investor Allianz Global Investors Fund (Allianz India Equity) was allotted 6.50 per cent while mutual fund scheme HDFC Mutual Fund - HDFC Manufacturing Fund was allotted 5 per cent of the QIP.

The issue was opened on September 16 and closed on September 22. The floor price for the issue was set at Rs 7,790.88 per share, based on the pricing formula as prescribed under the SEBI ICDR Regulations. Amber Enterprises intended to raise Rs 1,200 crore.

Recently, ILJIN Electronics India Pvt Ltd (ILJIN), a material subsidiary and Electronics division of Amber Group, announced that it has Rs 1,200 Crore in strategic funding, through separate definitive agreements with prominent investors, ChrysCapital and InCred Growth Partners Fund I (InCred PE), along with their respective affiliates.

ChrysCapital, one of the leading private equity funds investing in India, is leading this

investment round, whereby they will invest Rs 1,100 crore and InCred PE will invest Rs 100 crore in the form of equity shares and compulsory convertible preference shares. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval.