Amber Enterprises shares rise 6% as Q3 net profit more than doubles

Shares of Amber Enterprises rose nearly 6% in early deals on Tuesday after the firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 84 crore (Before exceptional one-off impairment of investment in Shivalik of Rs 94 Cr), a growth of 128% over same quarter of the previous year.

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Amber Enterprises' revenue rose 38% to Rs 2943 crore in Q3 against Rs 2133 crore in the year ago period.

Operating EBITDA rose 53% to Rs 247 crore in Q3 against Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Profit before tax came at Rs 130 crore in Q3, rising 109% against Rs 62 cr a year ago.

Consumer Durables Division

Despite a challenging RAC industry, the Consumer Durable division recorded a revenue growth of 27% in Q3FY26 on a YoY basis. The RAC industry has transitioned to the revised, higher-efficiency BEE star-rating norms effective 01 January 2026, marking a key shift toward enhanced energy performance and sustainable cooling solutions. On the full year outlook, we continue to remain optimistic of outpacing the RAC industry.

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Electronics Division

The Electronics Division continues its growth journey, recording a revenue growth of 79% in Q3FY26 on YoY basis. Together with our recent acquisitions i.e., Power-One, Unitronics, and Shogini acquisitions accelerates the Electronic Division’s journey towards diversified margin-accretive and value-oriented solutions.

Railway Sub-systems & Defence Division

The Railway Sub-systems & Defence division recorded a revenue growth of 20% in Q3FY26 on a YoY basis. We remain confident of the division’s long-term growth, driven by a healthy order book visibility and an expanding product portfolio. Overall, our focused strategic initiatives across divisions position us well to enter the next phase of the company’s growth

Stock movement

Amber Enterprises shares gained 5.77% to Rs 7450 today against the previous close of Rs 7043.40. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 26,101 crore.

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Total 0.31 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.90 crore. Amber Enterprises stock has gained 7% in a year and risen 78 per cent in two years.

About Amber Enterprises

Amber Enterprises manufactures heating and ventilation equipment. The company offers refrigerators, heat exchangers, air conditioners, home appliances, vacuum forming, and lighting products. Amber Enterprises also produces auto parts, injection molding, and sheet metal components.