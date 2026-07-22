Anant Raj demerger explained: Focus on data centre business; what will shareholders get 

Shares of real estate and infrastructure developer Anant Raj Ltd (ARL) rose nearly 3% in early deals on Wednesday after board of the firm approved a Composite Scheme of Arrangement to separate its fast-growing data centre and cloud services business from its core real estate operations. This will pave the way for the independent listing of Ashok Cloud Private Limited.

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Anant Raj shares rose 3% to Rs 627.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 609.60. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 22,463 crore. The company's board, at its meeting on Tuesday (July 21, 2026), cleared the restructuring plan, which is aimed at creating two focused listed businesses with distinct growth strategies.

Under the proposed scheme, Anant Raj will first consolidate all of its data centre and cloud-related operations into a single entity. The business will then be demerged into Ashok Cloud Private Limited, which will emerge as a dedicated digital infrastructure and cloud services company and will subsequently be listed on the stock exchanges.

The company said the restructuring is intended to unlock value for shareholders by allowing both businesses to operate independently, pursue sector-specific opportunities and attract investors aligned with their respective growth profiles.

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The scheme is subject to approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, along with other statutory and regulatory clearances.

Following the demerger, Anant Raj will continue to focus on its core real estate and infrastructure businesses, including residential townships, luxury housing projects, commercial developments and hospitality assets.

Meanwhile, Ashok Cloud Private Limited will house the group's digital infrastructure business, offering services such as advanced data centres, co-location facilities, sovereign public cloud solutions, AI-ready cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery services, cloud migration, data backup solutions and other related digital offerings.

As part of the demerger, eligible shareholders of Anant Raj Ltd will receive one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 2 each in Ashok Cloud Private Limited for every one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 2 held in Anant Raj Ltd, resulting in a 1:1 share entitlement.

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Anant Raj clarified that the restructuring will not lead to the cancellation of its existing shareholding in Ashok Cloud Private Limited. Even after the scheme becomes effective, Ashok Cloud will continue to remain a subsidiary of Anant Raj.