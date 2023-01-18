Anil Kumar Goel increases stakes in four companies, cuts in three others

Anil Kumar Goel has picked up stake in four companies and slashed his holding in three others, the latest shareholding pattern suggests. Along with it, the seasoned investors have stayed put on 15 companies, while rejigging his portfolio in December 2022 quarter.

Among the additions, Anil Kumar Goel picked up additional 20 lakh equity shares of Triveni Engineering & Industries between October and December 2022 period to increase his holding to 85 lakh equity shares or 3.52 per cent as of December 31, 2022. He owned 65 lakh equity shares or 2.69 per cent stake of the company as September 30, 2022.

Goel increased his shareholding in Dhunseri Tea & Industries as he bought 13,536 equity shares of the company to own 3,14,536 shares or 2.99 per cent stake in the company by the end of Q3FY23. His holding stood at 3,01,000 shares or 2.86 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Anil Kumar Goel bought 2,000 equity shares of Nahar Capital & Financial Services to increase his holding in the company to 4,01,000 shares or 2.39 per cent. His holding slightly increased from 3,99,000 shares or 2.38 per cent in the previous quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

His personal holding in Uttam Sugar Mills remained unchanged at 18,18,000 shares or 4.77 per cent but his better half, Seema Goel, bought 5,000 shares of the company to increase her stake to 8,90,000 equity shares or 2.33 per cent. The duo cumulative owned 2,708,000 shares or 7.1 per cent stake in the sugar player by the end of December 2022 quarter.

Anil Kumar Goel is known for picking up undervalued smallcap stocks and microcap counter. He is considered to be fond of sugar stocks.

He kept his holding unchanged in counters like Dhampur Sugar Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Nahar Spinning Mills, Pananma Petrochem, Precot, Star Paper Mills, KG Denim, GRP, Vardhman Special Steels, Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles, Avadh Sugar & Energy, Magadh Sugar & Energy, DCM Nouvelle and Dhampur Bio Organics.

On the contrary, his wife Seema Goel's name went missing from the key shareholders list of the Salar Techno Engineering, according to the December 2022 shareholding pattern, signaling a potential exit. She owned 50,35,363 equity shares or 1.59 per cent in the company as of September 2022 quarter.

All the listed companies are obligated to share their shareholding pattern on a quarterly basis, disclosing the names of key shareholders of the company who own one per cent or more stake in the company.

Anil Kumar Goel sold about 2.5 lakh equity shares in Samtex Fashions as he owned 42,50,000 equity shares or 5.70 per cent stake in the garment making microcap as of December 31, 2022. His holding in the company stood at 45,00,000 or 6.04 per cent as of September 30, 2022.

Anil Kumar Goel also sold 3,000 equity shares of Austin Engineering Company the last three months of the previous calendar as his holding stood at 76,000 or 2.19 per cent as of December 31, 2022. He owned 79,000 or 2.27 per cent stake of the company on September 30, 2022.

According to the data from Trendlyne, Anil Kumar Goel and Associates publicly holds 34 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 1,916.2 crore, as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

