Another milestone! Stock markets valuation cross Rs 200 lakh crore

After climbing to 50k, stock markets have scaled a new peak -- the market capitalisation of all BSE listed equities touched Rs 200 lakh crore for the first time in opening trade. At Rs 72.95 per dollar, it is currently valued at $ 2.7 trillion.

With this, investors have added 7.7 lakh crore to their kitty in the last four trading sessions. "The Budget has unleashed the true growth potential for India. This decade will be India's decade and stocks markets reflect the sentiments. Also, we have seen massive retail participation with over 1.5 crore new accounts opened last year. Such participation will increase the market depth and valuation even further," says Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO, Retail Broking, IIFL Securities.

The jaunt to 50,000 from pandemic lows of March'20 has been aided by a sharp recovery in corporate earnings, benign global liquidity and a much-needed investment-led budget. In the afternoon trades, around 265 stocks have touched their 52-weeks high, and the advance decline ratio of the stocks have soared to 1.65 from 1.05 in January.

The market turned positive from its weak start and traded near lifetime highs following a recovery in banking stocks. "Driven by the hope of privatisation & NPA restructuring, PSU banks were at the forefront. FMCG, media and metal were also in focus with broad-based rallies. We cannot expect more from the on-going Monetary Policy Committee meeting, considering the encouraging economic outlook than to maintain a status quo and accommodative stance. While they will work on measures to normalise the gap between the repo rate and market yield," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Sensex fell almost 7 per cent in the week before the Budget on weak global cues and profit booking.

Going forward, India Inc results show that real recovery is happening at a faster pace than expected. We believe there will be an all round recovery across sectors, and we will see many industry leaders at the global stage coming from India, adds Bhardwaj.

Also read: Investor wealth crosses Rs 200 lakh crore for first time as Budget 2021 sparks record Sensex rally