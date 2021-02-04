Investor wealth crosses Rs 200 lakh crore for first time as Budget 2021 sparks record Sensex rally

Market cap of BSE-listed firms crossed Rs 200 lakh crore for the first time after Sensex scaled a high of 50, 474 in trade today. Investor wealth rose to Rs 200.11 lakh crore against the previous close of Rs 198.43 lakh crore on BSE.

The rise in market wealth comes after FM Nirmala Sitharaman presented a growth-oriented Budget, with higher fiscal deficit limits and privatisation plans that buoyed investors.

Buoyed by the Budget, Sensex has gained 4,189 points in last four sessions helped by a positive investor sentiment.

The Budget rally has increased investor wealth by Rs 13.99 lakh crore.

Sensex lost 3,506.35 points or 7.04 per cent between January 20 and January 29 after investors booked profit ahead of Budget and weak global markets led to negative sentiment on Dalal Street. Similarly, Nifty declined 1,010.10 points or 6.89 per cent during the period.