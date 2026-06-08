Amid the rising volatility in the broader equity markets, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has suggested four stocks to buy in the beginning of the new week for strong short-term gains. It has picked GAIL (India), Federal Bank, NBCC (India) Ltd and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on the basis of strong charts and technical parameters. Here’s what the brokerage firm said on these stocks:

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GAIL (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 178-182 | Stop Loss: Rs 158

GAIL (India) Ltd is currently trading near a crucial long term descending trend line resistance around the Rs 168-170 zone. The stock has shown recovery from lower levels and buying interest has improved in recent weeks, but it is still struggling to deliver a decisive breakout above this resistance area. Technically, the chart suggests that the stock is entering an important decision zone where a breakout could trigger fresh momentum. RSI has moved above 58, indicating improving strength, while price action has started stabilizing after previous volatility. If the stock manages to close decisively above Rs 170 with stronger volumes, then the stock may witness a fresh rally towards Rs 178-185 levels. However, failure to sustain above resistance could again lead to consolidation or mild profit booking. Overall structure has improved, but confirmation of breakout is still awaited before aggressive bullish positioning.

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Federal Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 325-335 | Stop Loss: Rs 287

Federal Bank Ltd continues to remain one of the strongest stocks within the power space, supported by a steady uptrend and strong relative strength. The stock has recently broken out above a major resistance zone near 585 and is trading near lifetime highs, indicating strong institutional participation. Volume expansion during the breakout adds credibility to the move, while RSI remains firmly in bullish territory, reflecting healthy momentum. The overall structure remains positive with higher highs and higher lows intact. Any short term consolidation around current levels could provide fresh entry opportunities for investors. As long as the breakout level holds, the stock is likely to witness further upside in the coming weeks. The broader trend remains favourable and supports a buy on dips approach.

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NBCC (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 115-118 | Stop Loss: Rs 99

NBCC has staged a strong recovery from lower levels and the stock is currently trading near the Rs 106 zone after a sharp upward move in recent weeks. The overall price structure has turned bullish with consistent higher lows and strong momentum, candles visible on the daily timeframe. Volumes have also expanded meaningfully, during the recent rally, indicating renewed participation and buying interest in the PSU infrastructure segment, RSI is approaching the overbought territory near 69, which reflects strong momentum, but also suggests that some short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out after the sharp rise. As long as the stock holds above the Rs 100-102 support region, the bullish structure remains intact. On the upside, a move towards Rs 112-115 appears possible in the near term. Any dip towards support levels may continue attracting fresh buying interest.



Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,800-9,200 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,890

Apollo Hospitals continues to maintain a strong bullish structure on the daily chart after a decisive breakout above the important Rs 7,850 resistance zone. The stock is comfortably trading near lifetime highs, indicating sustained buying interest and institutional accumulation. Recent price action shows healthy consolidation after a sharp rally, which generally reflects strength rather than weakness. Volumes have remained supportive while RSI is holding above 60, suggesting momentum still favors the bulls despite some short term cooling. As long as the stock sustains above the Rs 7,850-7,900 zone, the broader trend remains positive and dips may continue to attract buyers. On the upside, a move towards Rs 8,450 and Rs 8,600 cannot be ruled out in the coming sessions.