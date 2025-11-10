Apollo Tyres shares in focus ahead of fundraising, Q2 earnings

Shares of Apollo Tyres are in news today after the firm said its board would meet on November 13, 2025, to consider raising funds through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.

"We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 13, 2025 (Thursday), inter alia, to consider and approve the following: -(a) Un-audited Financial Results(Standalone& Consolidated) forthe quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2025. (b) Fund raising by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through Private Placement, within the borrowing limits approved by the Shareholders under Section 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, subject to approval of the Shareholders through Postal Ballot," said Apollo Tyres.

Additionally, the company will hold a conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST to discuss its financial and operational performance for Q2 FY26.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tyres.

The company reported a 95.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.88 crore in Q1 FY26 against Rs 302 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 3.56% YoY to Rs 6,560.76 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2025.