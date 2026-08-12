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Ardee Industries shares make solid stock market debut; lists at 39% premium

Ardee Industries shares make solid stock market debut; lists at 39% premium

Ardee Industries sold its shares in the price band of Rs 50-53 apiece, applied for a minimum of 281 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 426 crore between August 05-August 07.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 9:58 AM IST
Ardee Industries shares make solid stock market debut; lists at 39% premium Ardee Industries is a prominent Indian company, with a core focus on the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap.

Shares of Ardee Industries made a solid stock market debut on Wednesday, August 12, as the recycling solutions player was listed at Rs 73.60 on BSE Ltd, a premium of 38.87 per cent over its issue price of Rs 53 apeice. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 35.85 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 72 on NSE.

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As of the listing price, retail investors, who got a single lot of 281 equity shares, in Ardee Industries IPO made a profit of nearly 5,780 on their investment of Rs 14,893. Similarly, HNI investors got 14 lots of 3,934 equity shares made a profit of more than Rs 81,000 on their investment of 2,08,502.

Listing of Ardee Industries has been slightly above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 17 apeice, suggesting a listing pop of 32 per cent for investors. However, its GMP has remained below this level throughout the IPO process.

Ardee Industries sold its IPO between August 05 and August 07. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 50-53 per share with a lot size of 281 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 426 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of up to 6,03,77,358 shares worth Rs 320 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,99,75,000 shares worth Rs 106 crore.

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The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 133.66 times with nearly 41.2 lakh applications, fetching bids for over Rs 41,300 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 197.77 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were booked at 255.25 times and 45.71 times, respectively.

Incorporated in 1993, New Delhi-based Ardee Industries is a prominent Indian company, with a core focus on the sustainable recovery and recycling of end-of-life energy storage products and non-ferrous scrap. Its product range includes high-purity lead and specialised lead alloys such as lead calcium, lead antimony, lead tin, lead silver, and lead cadmium alloys.

Brokerage firms largely positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe to it for long-term. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead managers for Adree Industries IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 9:58 AM IST
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