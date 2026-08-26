Inside Parul Gulati’s dreamy 4 BHK Mumbai duplex: From a sewing machine to Nish Hair, a ₹50 crore empire

Gulati’s Mumbai journey began after she was selected for a television show through Facebook. She moved to Mumbai with her mother and eventually decided to stay back and pursue acting. Recalling her journey during the home tour, Gulati said, “I got selected on Facebook. For a TV show. That’s how I came to Mumbai. So my mother came along, and we stayed here. We didn’t go back.”

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She added that her journey gradually moved from acting to entrepreneurship. “I started with acting. Then I started a hair business. Mummy and I did it together in a living room. Our house was nearby. We lived in 1BHK, then 2BHK, then 3BHK, then offices, then this house.”

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The sewing machine behind Nish Hair

Perhaps the most emotional part of the home tour was an old sewing machine preserved inside the house. It represents the humble beginnings of Nish Hair, the brand Gulati built with her mother. Pointing towards the machine, she told Archana Puran Singh and her family, “This is a sewing machine. The first Nish Hair was made on this. We started on this.”

Nish Hair, launched in 2017, grew significantly over the years. The brand was valued at around ₹50 crore when Gulati appeared on Shark Tank India Season 2 in 2023. According to the Indian Express report, the company recorded around ₹34 crore in revenue in FY25, up from approximately ₹14 crore in FY24, with a profit after tax of about ₹8.4 crore.

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A ₹100 crore dream written on the mirror

Gulati’s entrepreneurial ambitions are still very much a part of her daily life. During the tour, she showed her bathroom mirror, where she writes down tasks and goals. Explaining the habit, she said, “I like writing things down. So this bathroom mirror has this to-do list. It is a Rs 100 crore plan.”

The home therefore doubles as a reminder of where she started and where she wants to go next.

Inside Parul’s stylish Mumbai home

The duplex combines contemporary interiors with personal touches. The living room features a large indoor swing, wooden accents and rattan-style lighting, while large windows bring plenty of natural light into the space. A second living area has been converted into a workspace, complete with a whiteboard carrying tasks and targets.

The modern modular kitchen features grey cabinetry and dark countertops. Gulati revealed that her mother wanted a practical drawer-style kitchen, making functionality a key part of the design. The upper floor houses two bedrooms. One also functions as a projector and TV room, while the master bedroom offers expansive city views.

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Terrace parties and Goa ventures

One of the highlights of the duplex is its expansive terrace, complete with greenery, seating, a bar-style counter and a dartboard. Gulati has used the space for celebrations, including her birthday and a party for her pet dog Malik.

“I had my birthday party and Malik’s birthday party. Malik just turned one year old. There were many dogs. It was like a dog party,” she recalled.

Beyond Mumbai and Nish Hair, Gulati has also ventured into hospitality in Goa. She owns Malkin Hostel, a restored Goan property featuring dormitories, private rooms, a swimming pool and garden, along with a two-bedroom villa in Nerul.