Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Axis Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 26%, net interest income at Rs 13,475 crore

Axis Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 26%, net interest income at Rs 13,475 crore

Axis Bank Q2 earnings: Net interest income rose 2% to Rs 13,475 crore in the September 2025 quarter. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 15, 2025 4:05 PM IST
Axis Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 26%, net interest income at Rs 13,475 crore Axis Bank earnings: Profit came at Rs 5090 crore in Q2 against Rs 6917.57 crore in the year-ago period.

Q2 FY26 Earnings: Axis Bank logged a 26% year-on-year fall in its September quarter net profit today. Profit came at Rs 5090 crore in Q2 against Rs 6917.57 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 2% to Rs 13,475 crore in the September 2025 quarter.  However, operating profit for Q2FY26 fell 3% to Rs 10,413 crore on a Y-o-Y basis. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Operating costs climbed 5% YOY in Q2FY26. 

The lender reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels at 1.46% and 0.44% in Q2 respectively against 1.57% and 0.45% as on June 2025. In the September 2024 quarter, gross NPA and net NPA levels stood at 1.44% and 0.34%. 

As on 30th September 2025, the Bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 70% compared to 71% as on 30th June 2025 and 77% as at 30th September 2024.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today