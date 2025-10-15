Axis Bank Q2 earnings: Net profit falls 26%, net interest income at Rs 13,475 crore

Q2 FY26 Earnings: Axis Bank logged a 26% year-on-year fall in its September quarter net profit today. Profit came at Rs 5090 crore in Q2 against Rs 6917.57 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 2% to Rs 13,475 crore in the September 2025 quarter. However, operating profit for Q2FY26 fell 3% to Rs 10,413 crore on a Y-o-Y basis.

Operating costs climbed 5% YOY in Q2FY26.

The lender reported Gross NPA and Net NPA levels at 1.46% and 0.44% in Q2 respectively against 1.57% and 0.45% as on June 2025. In the September 2024 quarter, gross NPA and net NPA levels stood at 1.44% and 0.34%.

As on 30th September 2025, the Bank’s provision coverage, as a proportion of Gross NPAs stood at 70% compared to 71% as on 30th June 2025 and 77% as at 30th September 2024.