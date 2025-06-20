Bajaj Auto, Tata Power, PNB, BOI shares to turn ex-dividend; Inox Wind Energy merger, Ajcon Global stock split & more

Shares of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), Bank of India Ltd BOI Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd will turn ex-date for dividends on Friday, July 20. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Voltas Ltd, Greenlam Industries Ltd, Mawana Sugars Ltd, Rossari Biotech Ltd and Supreme Industries Ltd are among over a dozen other stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend today. The Ajcon Global Services Ltd stock with a face value of Rs 10 would split into 10 shares with face values of Re 1 today. Inox Wind Energy Ltd would turn ex-merger today.

The Bajaj Auto Ltd board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 210 per share for FY25, which was subject to approval of members at the AGM. Friday is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Bajaj Auto shareholders for dividend purpose. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of today (record date) would be eligible to receive dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be made around August 8, the company told stock exchanges earlier.

The Tata Power Company Ltd board at its meeting held on May 14 had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.25 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the 106th AGM. Today is the record date for the same. The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Friday, July 4, 2025.

Similarly, the PNB board had recommended a dividend of Rs 2.90 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at AGM. Today is the record date for the same. The Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Saturday, June 21, to Friday, June 27, 2025 -- both days inclusive.

Supreme Industries Ltd (Rs 24 per share), BOI (Rs 4.05 per share), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Rs 6 per share), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (Rs 2.10 per share), Mawana Sugars Ltd (Re 1 per share) and Greenlam Industries Ltd (Re 0.40 per share) are some other stocks turning ex-dividend today.

Epigral Ltd (Rs 3.50 per share), Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd (Rs 2 per share), Rossari Biotech Ltd (Re 0.50 per share), VTM Ltd (Re 0.75 per share), Swastika Investsmart Ltd (Rs 0.60 per share), Transcorp International Ltd (Re 0.30 per share) would also turn ex-date for dividend today.

In the case of Inox Wind Energy Ltd, the stock would turn ex-date for merger. The company has fixed Saturday, June 21 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company, who shall be entitled to receive fully paid-up equity shares of Inox Wind. The company would be issuing 632 equity shares (face value of Rs l0 per share) of Inox Wind Limited to be issued for every 10 equity shares (face value of Rs. lo/- per share) of the company.