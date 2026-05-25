BT Closing Bell |Investors gain Rs 7 lakh crore on US-Iran deal hopes, Nifty crosses 24k for first time since May 8

The Indian equity market ended higher on Monday on positive global cues. Sensex and Nifty surged amid reports that suggested US and Iran were close to inking an agreement which could pave way to end the months-long war. Brent crude oil prices slipped 6% to $94.74 per barrel against the previous close of $100 per barrel.

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Sensex rose 1074 pts to close at 76,489 and Nifty added 312 pts to settle at 24,031. Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark for the first time since May 8 this year.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 468.79 lakh crore with investors gaining Rs 7 lakh crore against the market cap of Rs 462.25 lakh crore on May 22, Friday.

Bajaj Finance, L&T, HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and M&M were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 2.80% on Monday.

A rally in the auto stocks and banking stocks also boosted sentiment on Dalal Street.

BSE auto index zoomed 1008 pts to 58,298 and BSE bankex ended 1385 pts higher at 62,290.

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As many as 154 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 51 shares fell to their 52-week lows.

"After a long time, Nifty not only surpassed the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) but also succeeded in closing above it, which supports further uptrend from the current levels. For trend-following traders, the 20-day SMA or 23,875/76000 would act as a key support zone. Above this, the market could continue positive momentum towards 24,200-24,250/77000-77200. On the flip side, if the level of 23,875/76000 is breached, the uptrend would become vulnerable. Below this, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "After spending several days below the 20EMA, the Nifty has reclaimed both the 20EMA and the 50EMA, indicating a strong sign of sustained recovery in market sentiment. The bullish crossover in the RSI is further supporting the positive momentum in the market. In the short term, the trend is likely to remain strong, with the potential to move towards 24,200 and higher. On the lower end, support is placed at 23,800, which had acted as a resistance level in the recent past."

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On May 22, 2026, BSE Sensex closed at 75,415.35 rising 231.99 points and NSE Nifty 50 closed at 23,719.30, up 64.60 points).