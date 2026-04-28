Over Rs 200/share dividend by these 2 stocks in Q4 results — Do you own any?

Dividend Alert: As the Q4 earnings season gathers momentum, Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) and UltraTech Cement Ltd have given investors some reason to cheer about, announcing massive dividends of over Rs 200 per share alongside their latest Q4 financial results.

OFSS

OFSS kicked things off earlier this month with a major payout announcement. According to the company's stock exchange filing, the company board met on April 22, 2026, and approved the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26 of Rs 270 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 each.

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For the payout timeline, the IT major has fixed Thursday, May 7, 2026 as the record date for the same. Furthermore, the company noted that the interim dividend would be paid on or before Thursday, May 21, 2026.

This fresh Rs 270 payout adds to the OFSS dividend history, which paid an interim dividend of Rs 130 per share on November 3, 2025. Before that, the firm handed out Rs 265 on May 8, 2025, Rs 240 on May 7, 2024, and Rs 225 on May 9, 2023.

UltraTech Cement

Joining the high-dividend club with its Q4 results is cement market leader UltraTech Cement. In its stock exchange filing dated April 27, the company revealed that its board recommended a dividend of Rs 240 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended 31st March, 2026, subject to approval of the members at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

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Looking back, UltraTech paid a final dividend of Rs 77.50 per share on July 25, 2025. Prior to that, it distributed Rs 70 per share on July 30, 2024. Rewinding a bit further, the company declared a final dividend of Rs 38 per share on July 27, 2023, mirroring the same Rs 38 per share payout announced on August 2, 2022.