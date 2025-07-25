Bajaj Finserv shares slide 5% ahead of Q1 results; Bajaj Finance worst Sensex performer

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd declined 4.8 per cent in Friday’s trade ahead of the company’s financial results for the June quarter of FY26. At 10:03 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,954.30, down Rs 77.75 or 3.83 per cent on the BSE.

The financial services major is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY26 earnings today.

Advertisement

Related Articles

With an intraday low of Rs 1,934.15, the stock is currently trading 9.3 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 2,134.45. Today’s decline also marks the second straight session of losses for Bajaj Finserv, although the stock has been a performer with an 18 per cent rise over the past six months.

In the March quarter of FY25, Bajaj Finserv posted a 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, reporting Rs 2,417 crore, up from Rs 2,119 crore in the year-ago period.

At the time of filing, Bajaj Finserv was among the top losers on the BSE Sensex, following Bajaj Finance, which slumped 6 per cent post its Q1 results.

Bajaj Finserv is the promoter of Bajaj Finance, holding a 51.39 per cent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) as of June 30.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance reported a 20.13 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit for Q1 FY26, with profit rising to Rs 4,699.61 crore from Rs 3,911.98 crore in the same quarter last year. Its net interest income (NII) rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 10,227 crore, compared to Rs 8,365 crore in the year-ago period.

Earlier, on June 30, Bajaj Finserv had informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors would meet on Friday, July 25, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Further, this is to inform you that, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 1 July 2025 till Sunday, 27 July 2025 (both days inclusive), for designated persons and their immediate relatives/dependents," Bajaj Finserv said in the exchange filing.