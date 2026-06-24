Bajaj Group stock with Rs 130 dividend to trade ex-date next week 

Shareholders of Bajaj Holdings & Investment are awaiting the end of this month as the Bajaj Group stock is set to trade ex-dividend for a substantial final payout announced for FY26. The Bajaj Group company has declared a total dividend of Rs 130 per share, comprising a final dividend of Rs 80 per share and a special dividend of Rs 50 per share. The proposed payout, equivalent to 1,300% on the face value of the stock, was announced alongside the company's March quarter and full-year earnings. Shareholders whose names appear in the company's records as of the record date will be entitled to receive the dividend.

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The company has scheduled its 81st Annual General Meeting for July 31, 2026, where shareholders will vote on the dividend proposal. Subject to approval, the dividend payment is expected to be completed on or before August 5, 2026.

Record date announced

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has fixed June 30, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the final and special dividend payout.

Profit jumps despite lower revenue

For the financial year ended March 2026, the company reported a sharp improvement in profitability. Net profit rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 2,575 crore compared with Rs 1,726 crore in FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined significantly during the year. Operating revenue fell 58% to Rs 61 crore from Rs 145 crore in the previous financial year. Bajaj Holdings functions primarily as an investment and holding company within the Bajaj Group and is a constituent of the Nifty Next 50 index. The company's market capitalisation currently stands at nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore. The stock of the Bajaj Group company closed 0.42% lower at Rs 10,574 in the current session. It fell to a 52 week low of Rs 8597.50 on April 2, 2026 and a 52 week high of Rs 14.753 on August 18, 2025.

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Total FY26 dividend reaches Rs 195 per share

The latest announcement comes after the company had already distributed an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share during FY26. Including the final and special dividends of Rs 130 per share, the total dividend declared for FY26 amounts to Rs 195 per share. At current levels, the stock offers a dividend yield of around 1.37%.

Strong dividend track record

Bajaj Holdings has consistently rewarded shareholders through regular dividend distributions over the years.

In FY25, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 28 per share and an interim dividend of Rs 65 per share. During FY24, shareholders received an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share along with a final dividend of Rs 13 per share.

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The company had also distributed an interim dividend of Rs 110 per share and a final dividend of Rs 25 per share in FY23. Earlier payouts included an interim dividend of Rs 90 per share in 2021, Rs 40 per share in 2020, Rs 32.50 per share in 2019, and Rs 40 per share in 2018.

The continued dividend payments underscore the company's long-standing focus on returning cash to shareholders while maintaining its position as one of the key investment holding entities within the Bajaj Group.