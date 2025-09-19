Bajaj Holdings, BEML, Swan Corp among stocks to turn ex-dividend on Sept 22

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd, Swan Corp Ltd, National PNC Infratech Ltd and BEML Ltd are stocks that would turn ex-dividend on Monday, September 22.

Adani Power Ltd would turn ex-split on Monday, the company announced a stock split, reducing the face value of its shares from Rs 10 to Rs 2 each.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Bajaj Holdings board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10, subject to shareholders’ approval at its Annual General Meeting (AGM). The company has fixed September 22 as the record date, Bajaj Holdings informed the stock exchanges.

The Gujarat Fluorochemicals board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for approval at its 7th AGM. The company has fixed Monday as the record date for the dividend, the company informed the stock exchanges.

The Swan Corp board had recommended a dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for approval at its AGM. The company has fixed September 22 as the record date for the dividend.

Advertisement

The BEML board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each. The dividend will be subject to approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Monday, September 22, has been fixed as the record date.

Bengal & Assam Company Ltd (Rs 50 per share), Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd (Rs 20 per share), Gujarat Intrux Ltd (Rs 15 per share), Ruchira Papers Ltd (Rs 5 per share), Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd (Rs 4.50 per share), CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd (Rs 4 per share), Ceinsys Tech Ltd (Rs 3.50 per share), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (Rs 3 per share) and Rolcon Engineering Company Ltd (Rs 2.50 per share) are among the stocks that would turn ex-dividend on September 22, Monday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Friday, benchmark indices closed in the red. The Sensex dropped 387.73 points, or 0.47 per cent, to finish at 82,626.23, while the Nifty50 fell 96.55 points, or 0.38 per cent, to end at 25,327.05.